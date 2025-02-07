Sauber to auction off 2025 F1 launch car

Sauber will auction off the show car they use to reveal their 2025 F1 livery.

F1's season launch event takes place on 18 February
F1's season launch event takes place on 18 February

The car Sauber use to unveil the livery of their 2025 F1 livery will be auctioned off.

One lucky collector will be able to own the car displayed at F1’s season launch event on Tuesday 18 February via an exclusive online auction hosted by F1 Authentics.

The car will be be available to bid on through F1 Authentics’ upgraded auction and is set to be one of the first items to go on the new platform. The lot will open on 11 February to allow collectors to place bids before the event.

This will be a Sauber show car. All 10 F1 teams will present their 2025 liveries at the first-of-its-kind launch to celebrate 75 years of the world championship.

“We are proud to continue strengthening our partnership with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, having worked with them for many years now,” said CEO and founder of Memento Exclusives Barry Gough.

“This launch car auction offers fans and collectors the chance to own a genuine piece of history, which will feature at the inaugural event held at O2 Arena. This is the first time all ten teams have unveiled their liveries in one place, so to be contributing one of the featured cars is an honour.”

Stefano Battiston, CCO of Sauber, added: “We are thrilled to offer fans and collectors alike the opportunity to acquire a truly unique piece of F1 history. Collaborating with Memento Exclusives to bring this car to life has been an incredible experience, and their commitment to detail ensures that it embodies the precision and craftsmanship that define Formula One.

“Through F1 Authentics, we are excited to launch this exclusive auction, giving collectors a rare chance to be part of the fabric of our sport. We look forward to unveiling this car and our new livery at the O2 Arena, marking the beginning of an exciting new season for the team.”

What are the team’s launch plans?

Williams are holding a launch event at Silverstone on 14 February, which should provide the first glimpse of their 2025 car in a “one-off” livery.

Haas will then conduct a shakedown of their 2025 challenger two days later at the British Grand Prix venue.

Following the official F1 season launch event in London, Ferrari will reveal their SF-25 and conduct a shakedown at Fiorano on 19 February.

Aston Martin are doing a digital launch on 23 February, one day before Mercedes do the same.

McLaren, Alpine and Sauber are yet to publicly communicate their launch plans. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Sauber to auction off 2025 F1 launch car
F1's season launch event takes place on 18 February
F1 News
29m ago
Another Magnussen in F1? Kevin’s brother graduates to single-seaters
Luca Magnussen (MSV)
MotoGP Feature
31m ago
The good - and the bad - from every manufacturer at MotoGP Sepang test
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
49m ago
Kimi Antonelli rejects idea he’s “replacing” Lewis Hamilton: “He’s done so much”
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia predicts shock No2 manufacturer behind Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

BSB News
1h ago
New three-rider line-up announced spanning Supersport, Superstock, Sportbike
JDR
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Ducati have a big problem - but it’s an even bigger headache for everybody else
Marc Marquez
F1 News
1h ago
Netflix linked with sensational swoop for F1 TV rights
The start of the US GP
F1 Feature
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: How Lewis Hamilton helped F1-obsessed artist realise dream
Joel Clark says the opportunity is "make-or-break" for his career
MotoGP News
2h ago
Luca Marini and Joan Mir identify Honda progress - but there’s a big problem
Luca Marini launches the Honda RC213V off the line at the 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.