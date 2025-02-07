Another Magnussen in F1? Kevin’s brother graduates to single-seaters

Ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen’s younger brother has entered single-seater racing.

15-year-old Luca Magnussen will graduate from karting to contest a season in the UK-based GB4 championship. He will race for Fortec Motorsport.

GB4 is an entry-level championship for aspiring F1 drivers which is a significantly cheaper alternative to the FIA British Formula 4 series.

A £50,000 prize is awarded to the winner of the series if they choose to compete in either the British F4 championship, or GB3, for the following year.

Luca is the latest member coming from Denmark’s most famous racing family, following in the footsteps of his father Jan Magnussen, and brother Kevin.

Both Jan and Kevin have raced in F1, and Luca will be targeting to make it three members of the Magnussen family to race in a grand prix in the future.

Luca has competed in karts since 2021, progressing through the Sydsvenskans Kart Champion Cup (SKCC), X30 and OK Junior karts, and selected events in the FIA Karting World and European championships in 2023.

In 2024, he raced in both ROK Cup Italy and the Danish Karting League. He also represented Denmark in karting at the FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia last October.

“I’m incredibly happy to take the next step in my career and proud to team up with such a renowned and experienced team like Fortec Motorsports,” Magnussen said.

“The team has already given me a warm welcome, and now I’m just excited to get started and show what I can do. A year full of big challenges and even more competition awaits me. A huge thank you to all my sponsors and to my family, who have supported me all the way.”

Fortec Motorsport’s team principal Oliver Dutton said: “We are thrilled to welcome Luca Magnussen to our team for the GB4 Championship in 2025.

“Luca has shown incredible potential during his karting career and particularly impressed us during his test at Donington Park.

“His dedication and skill make him a valuable addition to our line-up, and we are confident he will make significant strides this season.”

Kevin was dropped by Haas at the end of the 2024 F1 season and will race in sportscars for BMW this year.