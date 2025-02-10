Bernie Ecclestone predicts Lewis Hamilton will fail at Ferrari

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has predicted that Lewis Hamilton “won’t last” at Ferrari following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton stunned the world last February by announcing his switch to Ferrari for 2025 following an illustrious 12-year stint with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton has now completed his bombshell move and has been ramping up his preparations for his debut season with Ferrari by testing their 2023 and 2024 cars in recent weeks.

The 40-year-old Briton joined Ferrari on a multi-year deal which is believed to cover at least the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

But in his latest swipe at F1’s most successful driver, Ecclestone believes Hamilton’s time at Ferrari will end in failure.

"He won't last that long,” Ecclestone told The Telegraph.

“Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they've done the right thing. I hope they have.

“I hope they haven't just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn’t."

Ecclestone’s criticism appears to stem from his claim that Hamilton has lost motivation to win further F1 titles.

“I have my theory about this. It's not the age with drivers, it's how long they have been doing the same thing," Ecclestone added.

"I have thought with Lewis, 'He's getting tired. He has lost motivation.’

"If he had never won a world championship, it might be different, because then there would be an incentive to win one. But he has won seven.”

And the ex-F1 chief even reckons Hamilton could make “enemies” at Ferrari due to the popularity of his teammate Charles Leclerc.

"The team is happy with Charles Leclerc, his team-mate. Leclerc speaks their language, so they'll be looking after him," Ecclestone said.

"Even if Lewis does well, there'll still be a lot of enemies, because he has suddenly arrived.”

Ecclestone joins Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore, ex-Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan in expressing doubts about Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

Their comments follow what was a disappointing 2024 - and final season with Mercedes - for Hamilton, who was comprehensively outperformed by former teammate George Russell.