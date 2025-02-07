Netflix reveal release date for F1 Drive to Survive season seven

The release date for season seven of Netflix's Drive to Survive has been confirmed.

Netflix cameras capturing content during F1 2024
Netflix cameras capturing content during F1 2024

Netflix have officially announced the release date of the new season of F1 documentary ‘Drive to Survive’.

The incredibly popular fly-on-the-wall series will return on 7 March, a week before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

It will document the events of the 2024 F1 season and Max Verstappen’s journey to a fourth successive world title.

The story of McLaren’s first constructors’ championship triumph since 1998 will also be told.

Another key storyline set to be covered will be the fallout of Lewis Hamilton’s bombshell switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, which was announced last February.

Other intriguing behind-the-scenes footage and paddock conversations that have not been heard before are likely to be included.

Netflix enter bidding race for US TV rights

The streaming service has emerged as the potential new home for F1 in the US.

Netflix has been linked with a sensational move to secure F1 broadcast rights in the US from 2026.

According to Sports Business Journal, the streaming giant is considering a bid for the rights for F1 in the US.

ESPN have had the rights to broadcast F1 since 2018, but they face stern competition to retain them.

Their current deal is worth just $90 million, making it relatively cheap compared to other sports.

Netflix are keen to capitalise on their impact on F1 through the documentary series Drive to Survive.

Drive to Survive has been credited as the main reason for F1’s significant growth.

Its impact in the US has led to three races stateside.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia fire back at Michelin as Jorge Martin crash dispute intensifies
Jorge Martin
RR News
1h ago
Milky Quayle’s son addresses when he’ll tackle the Isle of Man TT
Milky Quayle
F1 News
2h ago
Netflix reveal release date for F1 Drive to Survive season seven
Netflix cameras capturing content during F1 2024
F1 News
2h ago
Sauber to auction off 2025 F1 launch car
F1's season launch event takes place on 18 February
F1 News
3h ago
Another Magnussen in F1? Kevin’s brother graduates to single-seaters
Luca Magnussen (MSV)

More News

MotoGP Feature
3h ago
The good - and the bad - from every manufacturer at MotoGP Sepang test
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli rejects idea he’s “replacing” Lewis Hamilton: “He’s done so much”
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia predicts shock No2 manufacturer behind Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
4h ago
New three-rider line-up announced spanning Supersport, Superstock, Sportbike
JDR
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Ducati have a big problem - but it’s an even bigger headache for everybody else
Marc Marquez