Netflix reveal release date for F1 Drive to Survive season seven

Netflix have officially announced the release date of the new season of F1 documentary ‘Drive to Survive’.

The incredibly popular fly-on-the-wall series will return on 7 March, a week before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

It will document the events of the 2024 F1 season and Max Verstappen’s journey to a fourth successive world title.

New season, fresh rivalries.



The story of McLaren’s first constructors’ championship triumph since 1998 will also be told.

Another key storyline set to be covered will be the fallout of Lewis Hamilton’s bombshell switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, which was announced last February.

Other intriguing behind-the-scenes footage and paddock conversations that have not been heard before are likely to be included.

Netflix enter bidding race for US TV rights

The streaming service has emerged as the potential new home for F1 in the US.

Netflix has been linked with a sensational move to secure F1 broadcast rights in the US from 2026.

According to Sports Business Journal, the streaming giant is considering a bid for the rights for F1 in the US.

ESPN have had the rights to broadcast F1 since 2018, but they face stern competition to retain them.

Their current deal is worth just $90 million, making it relatively cheap compared to other sports.

Netflix are keen to capitalise on their impact on F1 through the documentary series Drive to Survive.

Drive to Survive has been credited as the main reason for F1’s significant growth.

Its impact in the US has led to three races stateside.