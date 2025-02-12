Eddie Jordan confirms massive business move into another sport

Legendary F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has helped saved the London Irish Rugby Club.

Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan

A consortium backed by former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has completed a takeover to rescue the London Irish Rugby Club.

London Irish were forced to enter administration and suspended from all rugby because of unpaid wages. They were punished after missing a deadline to make those payments or complete a takeover.

They were banned from the Premiership and are currently not allowed to play in any rugby league.

But F1 legend and Irish businessman Jordan has now led a consortium to buy the club out of administration.

Jordan’s group, called ‘The Jordan Associates’ say they are targeting a “swift return” to competing.

"The primary goal of the new ownership is to return London Irish Rugby Club to the pinnacle of international professional club rugby, aiming for a swift return to top-flight competition," it said.

"The Jordan Associates team will now turn its attention to negotiating a full and sustainable return for London Irish to competitive rugby, hand-in-hand with London Irish's supporter base.”

Jordan Associates senior partner Kyle Jordan, Eddie’s youngest son, added: "We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to steer London Irish towards new heights.

"Our investors bring not just financial backing but a profound passion for rugby and a commitment to the community, and in particular want to reach out to the global Irish diaspora to build the exile brand.”

Jordan’s eponymous Jordan Grand Prix team competed in F1 between 1991 and 2005, winning a total of four races.

The 76-year-old revealed in December that he was battling a “quite aggressive” form of bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

