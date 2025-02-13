F1 Manager game is free to download today

The F1 Manager game is free to download from Thursday February 13.

Check out the Epic Games Store and search for ‘F1 Manager 2024’.

It will be free to claim until Thursday February 20.

Epic’s digital store gives away freebies every Thursday - and this week, it’s a bonus for Formula 1 fans.

F1 Manager 2024 is a Frontier Developments game which was first released last July.

It is an official product of Formula 1, and is a comprehensive racing simulation.

You, as the gameplayer, are in the shoes of the team principal.

So imagine you are Toto Wolff or Christian Horner and prepare to make the crunch decisions which will see your team succeed or fail.

F1 Manager 2024 is the third installment of this series, but the first to include the ‘Create a Team’ function which allows you to play as a fictional 11th team.

Sky Sports’ David Croft and Karun Chandhok feature as commentators.

Save yourself some money - and gain some understanding of the life of an F1 team principal - by checking out the Epic Games Store and downloading F1 Manager 2024 for free.

