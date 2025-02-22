Ex-Ferrari driver makes bold Lewis Hamilton prediction for F1 2025

Gerhard Berger says he would put his money on Ferrari winning at least one world championship title in F1 2025.

Ferrari are aiming to win their first world title since 2008 this season after narrowly missing out on the constructors’ championship to rivals McLaren last term.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has completed a blockbuster switch from Mercedes to join Ferrari, where he will partner Charles Leclerc.

And Berger, who twice finished third in the world championship for Ferrari, is confident 2025 will be the year the Italian squad finally ends their long title drought.

“I would put my money on Ferrari this season,” Berger told Auto Motor und Sport.

“I can’t say whether Hamilton or Leclerc will win the Drivers‘ or Constructors’ World Championship, but they will win a title. That’s my personal impression.

“Ferrari was almost always fast last year, with a few slip-ups. I trust Fred Vasseur to get this volatility out of his system. It took a while, but I think they are very close.

“They are well positioned in terms of engine and chassis and have top drivers.

“Vasseur makes a good impression. He is calm, thoughtful, always on point, and he delivers. That has been the case at all the stations in the motorsport world where he has been so far.

“It was a good decision by Ferrari to sign him. And it was clear that it would take a year or two for his work to pay off. Now I have the feeling that it’s starting to work.

“I also think it’s great that he got Hamilton. Vasseur will bring Ferrari back to the top.”

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton backed for success

Hamilton has made the move to Ferrari aiming to clinch a record-breaking eighth drivers’ world title.

The 40-year-old Briton has not won a title since his 2020 triumph but an eighth crown would see him move clear of legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher.

While some observers have questioned Ferrari’s decision to sign an ageing Hamilton, Berger believes he can be the missing ingredient the team needs.

“If Hamilton could become World Champion in a Ferrari, that would be the greatest thing that has ever happened in Formula 1 in terms of marketing,” he said.

“I think Hamilton needs new motivation. He has had two problems: the Mercedes has only been a winning car on exceptional occasions, and he has been in the same team for so long now that only a change of scenery will help.

"Finishing fifth is not a result that motivates Hamilton. He’ll have to grit his teeth again at Ferrari and could well be at his best once more.”

However, Berger does think Hamilton will face a stern challenge against Leclerc, particularly when it comes to the Monegasque’s one-lap speed.

“On the other hand, I think he’ll struggle against Leclerc’s speed,” he added. “It’s going to be a very tight race.”