F1 responds to warning about “blood-stained” Rwanda race

The Democratic Republic of Congo has urged F1 to abandon talks with Rwanda over the country potentially hosting a grand prix in the future.

In a letter sent to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, the DRC’s minister of foreign affairs Therese Kayikwamba Wagner expressed concerns at the prospect of a race being held in Rwanda amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The DRC government have asked F1 not to entertain the idea, which it warns would be a “blood-stained association”.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have escalated after Rwandan-backed M23 rebels attacked Congolese government forces, breaking a two-day lull in fighting.

Around 2,900 people have been killed since the start of the year as a result of the conflict, according to the latest United Nations reports.

“I write to express deep concern over Formula 1’s reported ongoing talks with Rwanda to host a grand prix in its capital Kigali,” Wagner wrote in a letter which has been widely reported by several media outlets.

“Rwanda is currently occupying a large part of the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in collaboration with its proxy the M23, displacing over 700,000 Congolese citizens.

“While I applaud Formula 1’s desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host.

“Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global motorsport?

The UN has disputed denials from Rwanda that its forces are supporting the M23 rebels in the DRC.

Rwanda announced in December that it is bidding to host a grand prix as F1 looks to return to Africa.

The country’s president Paul Kagame confirmed talks with F1 about a race near the new Bugesera airport outside Kigali ahead of the FIA’s prize giving gala which was hosted in the country.

F1 has not raced in Africa since 1993, when the South African Grand Prix was staged in Kyalami.

Responding to the warning, an F1 spokesperson said: "We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future F1 race.

"We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values."