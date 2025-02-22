George Russell “smash” theory to prevent awkward “questions”

George Russell must assert himself as Mercedes’ dominant driver while helping Andrea Kimi Antonelli, he has been advised.

Russell becomes his team’s senior driver for the 2025 F1 season after Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari.

Teenage rookie Antonelli is an exciting - and unpredictable - addition to the grid who Russell is responsible for assisting. But Russell has been told not to forget to look after himself first.

Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast about Russell’s leadership job at Mercedes: “I can’t think of a better driver on the grid suited to that role.

“He’s head of the GDPA. The way he presents himself, he is suited.

“Without Hamilton, Mercedes will be fine in terms of Russell leading the team.

“Russell will be willing to help to begin with. But it comes down to performance…

“If Max Verstappen becomes available for 2026, or it’s a bit competitive between [the Mercedes drivers], Russell will think ‘I need to smash Antonelli to ensure I’m the man for the future’.

“It’s a balancing act but I don’t see why he wouldn’t. It benefits the team to work together.”

Pressure on George Russell at Mercedes

Lewis Larkam added: “I don’t think Russell will have an issue supporting Kimi early on.

“That might change if Kimi starts beating him!

“They have to work together for the benefit of the team.

“I think there’s more pressure on Russell this year than Kimi. “Mercedes have downplayed Kimi, Toto Wolff has said they expect mistakes.

“Russell is coming off a season convincingly beating the most successful driver in F1 history and is now expected to take up the mantle of team leader.

“He has huge shoes to fill. Russell will be expected to beat Kimi throughout the season.

“If we get to a point where Kimi is outperforming Russell, or is ahead in the standings, questions might be asked of Russell.

“Everyone, at the moment, expects Kimi might struggle. Or at least have a slow start.

“If that flips around, the pressure ramps up on Russell who doesn’t have a contract for 2026.

“In a way he is fighting - we assume he’s a Mercedes driver for the long-term. They have the option, and it’s the way both parties want to go. But in some ways he’s also fighting for his future.

“Kimi is seen is a superstar of the future. We know they've been interested in Verstappen.

“If an opportunity came up [to sign Verstappen] they’d snap it up. The question is ‘who does he replace?’

“If Mercedes put all their eggs into Antonelli, where does it leave Russell?

“There is no room for complacency even though he’s shown that he beat Hamilton last season.”