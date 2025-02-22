The “next Max Verstappen” told “that’s not what Mercedes will expect”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been told that he’ll have to prove his raw pace, even if he doesn’t have consistency, in his rookie F1 year.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made the huge call to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton with teenage talent Antonelli.

Antonelli crashed last year in his first Formula 1 FP1 session yet optimism remains high that he can justify Wolff’s faith.

“Antonelli is seen as Mercedes’ next Max Verstappen,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast.

“If in the first few races he’s six or seven tenths off, that’s not what Mercedes will expect.

“I know he’s a rookie and is only 18 but he has proven to Mercedes that he’s good enough.

“If Mercedes aren’t with the top three teams, there will be less pressure.”

Lewis Larkam added: “He has been brought in for a learning season. “Mercedes expect him to learn from his experiences.

“We will see strong highs and there might lows, as well. Obviously he crashed at Monza within a few minutes.

“In terms of gearing him up for the season, Mercedes have done everything they can.

“He has driven thousands of miles in old Mercedes cars, taking advantage of TPC testing.

“Mercedes believe in him. We have to expect mistakes along the way.

“It might be a bumpy transition. But 2025 will be a transition year.”

Predictions for Kimi Antonelli

“The key for Antonelli is to show raw pace. He can improve his consistency, his tyre management,” Connor McDonagh said.

“It’s about showing that he’s got the talent.

“If Mercedes are the fourth-fastest, it’s hard to look past him being seventh or eighth.”

Lewis Larkam said: “On his high days, he’ll be right up there with the pace to potentially win races.

“I’ll give him a race win this season…”

Antonelli’s arrival with Mercedes means George Russell must step up as their senior driver this year.

But the team’s concern may be whether their W16 can keep pace with McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Last year, Mercedes managed three grands prix wins in a brief flurry of glory, including Hamilton’s win at Silverstone.