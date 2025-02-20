Charles Leclerc wary of “huge challenge” posed by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

“But it’s definitely a huge challenge and probably one of the biggest of my career.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with team boss Fred Vasseur
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with team boss Fred Vasseur

Charles Leclerc has described going up against Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari as a “huge challenge” and “one of the biggest” of his F1 career so far.

Leclerc has seen off some high-quality teammates throughout his Ferrari stint.

He made his Ferrari debut alongside Sebastian Vettel, out-scoring the four-time world champion in their two seasons as teammates.

Carlos Sainz managed to out-score Leclerc in 2021, but Leclerc was comfortably the better driver across their four seasons, although the Spaniard showed great consistency and flashes of brilliance.

Hamilton will be Leclerc’s biggest challenge, even if the seven-time world champion struggled in his final year at Mercedes.

The 40-year-old was dismantled by George Russell in qualifying, losing the head-to-head on a Saturday 19-5.

However, if the SF-25 is better suited to Hamilton’s driving style and a change of scenery means he’s rejuvenated, it's likely Leclerc will have a tougher time than Russell did last year. 

Speaking to media, including Crash.net, Leclerc acknowledged Hamilton's challenge but said he has “full trust” in his own ability.

“I mean, obviously, as a driver, I’ve got full trust in my ability,” Leclerc explained. “But also having said that, it’s very difficult for now because I haven’t had any comparison with Lewis in the same car at the same time.

“So I guess time will tell. But it’s definitely a huge challenge and probably one of the biggest of my career.

“He’s, again, the most successful driver in Formula 1 and to have him as my teammate is a really, really big motivation for me to learn from him but also, as you said, to show what I’m capable of and that motivates me a lot and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ferrari hit the track with their 2025 F1 car

Ferrari took to the track for the first time with their 2025 F1 car on Wednesday.

Leclerc gave the SF-25 its debut before handing it over to Hamilton at Fiorano.

It’s the fourth time the duo have been on track since the turn of the year following an extensive off-season programme.

Attention will now turn to pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26-28.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto2 Results
4m ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test, Results - Day 3 (Thursday)
Gonzalez, Jerez Moto2 Test
MotoGP News
10m ago
A MotoGP rival is suspicious of Marc Marquez’s pace at Buriram
Marc Marquez
F1 News
20m ago
Lewis Hamilton hints ‘finding the limits’ led to mysterious F1 testing crash
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
37m ago
New free-to-air detail in 2025 UK MotoGP broadcast deal
MotoGP
Moto3 Results
39m ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto3 Test, Results - Day 3 (Thursday)
Rueda, 2025 Jerez Moto3 Test

More News

F1 Feature
43m ago
Explained: Key tech changes to Ferrari SF-25 F1 2025 car
Ferrari
WSBK News
1h ago
Alex Lowes assesses Bimota’s standing in World Superbike pecking order
Alex Lowes, Bimota, World Superbikes Australia 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner counters Adrian Newey’s ‘inexperience’ claim as cause of Red Bull’s struggles
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner
WSBK News
2h ago
Flag-to-flag Phillip Island rule divides WBSK riders
WSBK
WSBK News
2h ago
One WSBK rider’s goal: “I want to be seen on TV, not just in the list!”
Garrett Gerloff