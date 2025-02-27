Helmut Marko labels Ferrari’s F1 Bahrain testing showing: “A little bit disappointing”

Helmut Marko wasn't impressed by Ferrari on the opening day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko has admitted he “expected more” from Ferrari during the opening day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

McLaren’s Lando Norris set the pace on day one of the test, just ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen.

While lap times aren’t representative of the actual pecking order, the feeling in the paddock so far is that McLaren have started testing well.

Teams will also have more data available to judge performance, particularly as they can see which engine modes are being used or have a rough idea of fuel levels.

Giving his perspective on Red Bull’s rivals ahead of the new season, Marko was impressed by the speed and consistency of the McLaren.

He also noted Mercedes’ strong start but described Ferrari’s performance as “a little disappointing”.

“I think in the beginning in the morning, the wind was more tricky, especially yesterday,” Marko said in Bahrain.

“The wind was really tricky. But that’s testing. However, it is much colder, so maybe that is why Mercedes is so fast.”

“McLaren was very consistent and also very fast. As was Mercedes. Ferrari was a little disappointing because we expected more from them. However, there are still two more days, so we will see.”

Red Bull have “fixed” issues from last year

Marko delivered a positive message about Red Bull’s start to the season.

After the latter half of 2024 was plagued by handling issues, this year’s RB21 seems to be an improvement on its predecessor.

Marko was encouraged by Verstappen’s long run at the end of the day - and refused to rule out bringing new parts to the first race in Australia.

“The long runs were very competitive. Those were the fastest. The car is more predictable and reacts in a normal way,” Marko added.

“All the problems we had last year, I think they are much better now or at least fixed.”

When asked about potential upgrades, Marko added: “Maybe”. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

