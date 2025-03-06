Revealed: Daniel Ricciardo blew chance to replace Sergio Perez at British GP

Daniel Ricciardo spurned a chance to replace Sergio Perez last year, Drive to Survive has revealed.

Daniel Ricciardo lost his F1 seat in 2024
The new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive F1 series has revealed how Daniel Ricciardo blew his chance of replacing Sergio Perez at the British Grand Prix.

With Perez badly struggling for form question marks were being raised about his future at Red Bull, with Ricciardo finding himself linked as a possible replacement as F1 approached the summer break.

Ricciardo was driving for Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls at the time and it has now emerged just how close the Australian got to achieving his target of returning to the senior team.

“If we carry on like this, we’re f*****,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is heard saying in one episode, referring to the constructors’ championship.

“What are we gonna do with our Mexican? I’m starting to think it’s diminishing returns. This weekend, we have to look very carefully at the other drivers [on the Red Bull books: Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson].

“I’m a big fan of Daniel. He’s not been competitive, but we know what he’s capable of. I think he can sniff that there’s a bit of a chance.”

Ricciardo is seen having a briefing with Red Bull’s head of communications Paul Smith.

“I just wasn’t sure how much they’ve made aware to the public that Checo was somewhat on the verge,” Ricciardo says to Smith.

Smith replies: “What Christian’s been saying publicly is: the way that it’s been approached with Checo is through a lot of support, right?

“As opposed to, we’re definitely f****** replacing Checo, he’s f*****, DR is in [at Red Bull], Liam is in at VCARB [Racing Bulls]…”

A smiling Ricciardo responds: “Happy days!”

Ricciardo fails to take chance 

Smith is then heard outlining to Ricciardo exactly what he must do to earn the Red Bull seat.

“So for you, I think Christian’s taking the time to see what happens here [at the British GP and beyond], he needs success,” Smith says.

“Yeah… that’s cool,” Ricciardo replies.

Ricciardo would go on to endure a difficult race at Silverstone, finishing just two places higher than he started in 13th.

Things were even worse for Perez, who took 17th after crashing out of the first part of qualifying and starting the grand prix on the back row in 19th.

“We don’t have anybody else in the other car [VCARB] that is putting in performances that are like ‘wow’,” Horner says.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is heard discussing the situation with Smith as he prepares for an interview with Netflix.

“So Liam ‘respectful hunger,’” Smith says. “So you really want this seat…”

“But I’m respectful?” Lawson replies quizzically. “But I’m not respectful!

“I need to drive. I’m going crazy not driving. I can’t take this much longer. Just hanging around, watching racing, I’m losing my mind mate.”

Lawson would go on to take Ricciardo’s seat for the final six rounds of the season at Racing Bulls, before earning a promotion to a full-time drive with Red Bull for 2025 as Perez’s replacement. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

