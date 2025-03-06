Lewis Hamilton tipped to win back ‘stolen’ eighth F1 title by ex-Mercedes boss

Former Mercedes motorsport boss Norbert Haug has backed Lewis Hamilton to win a record-breaking eighth F1 world title with Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is gearing up for his first season with Ferrari after completing a blockbuster switch from rivals Mercedes after 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton worked with Haug throughout his F1 career, starting at McLaren through their engine supply deal with Mercedes. The pair recently met during Hamilton’s Mercedes farewell tour at the end of last year.

The 72-year-old German left the Mercedes F1 team just before Hamilton joined in 2013, and was replaced by Toto Wolff.

Haug admitted it is “sad” to see Hamilton leave the Mercedes family, but he has backed the 40-year-old Briton for success at Ferrari.

“It’s actually very sad for me, I have to say. I would never have thought that Lewis would switch again,” Haug told Sky Germany. “I’ve really known him since he was 14 years old. There really is still a great relationship.

“I hadn’t seen him for years…and I don’t know. When you’ve worked with people, with racing drivers, for so long, it’s like the first day, as if the last meeting was yesterday.

“Anyone who thinks that he will give up at 40 and step on the gas less and work less intensively will be wrong. He will give everything [at Ferrari]. I absolutely trust him to deliver the maximum possible performance in the race.

“And if the car is good, why shouldn’t it work out with the eighth title?”

Haug claims 2021 F1 title was 'stolen' from Hamilton

After winning six of his seven world titles with Mercedes, Hamilton endured a difficult final few years with the German manufacturer following a regulation change in 2022.

That came after Hamilton was controversially denied an eighth world title in the contentious 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton was on course to win an unparalleled eighth drivers’ crown in Abu Dhabi before an incorrect Safety Car restart procedure opened the door for Max Verstappen to dramatically overtake the Mercedes driver on the last lap.

Verstappen clinched both the race win and his maiden world title in the process, while the notorious conclusion to the grand prix led to race director Michael Masi eventually being sacked.

“The last few years [have been difficult] since the title we lost in 2021,” Haug continued.

“And that really was a stolen title – there’s no other way to put it – due to the wrong safety car decision at the time, but there was a demolition after that.

“The car and the team that preceded it suffered many setbacks, including last year. The victories that did come were some at low temperatures.”