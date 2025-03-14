Sky Sports F1 selfie attempt with Brad Pitt goes embarrassingly wrong

Sky Sports F1’s presenters have explained how a selfie attempt with Brad Pitt went badly wrong.

The official trailer for the Hollywood movie starring Pitt, called ‘F1’, dropped on the eve of the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Mega-star Pitt stars as a veteran driver returning for another shot at glory, in a movie where Lewis Hamilton worked as a producer.

Filming for the movie took place during the real-life British Grand Prix last year.

Pitt drove on the track in front of a live audience, for key scenes, and the paddock was kitted out with a fictional garage belonging to his team Apex GP.

Brad Pitt selfie attempt goes wrong

But a special preview for the movie will not be available to Simon Lazenby, Naomi Schiff and Jenson Button.

“Not sure we are going to get an invite to the premiere,” Lazenby explained during Australian Grand Prix practice coverage.

“Because, I think it was at Silverstone? We can probably say it now that they’ve wrapped production…

“We wandered up – myself, Naomi and Jenson – to Brad at the front of the grid.

“Tried to get a selfie… then the note came back to us, a little bit later on, saying that we had interrupted Mr. Pitt’s ‘process’.

“Apologies to Brad if he’s watching this. That’s the reason we’re not going.”

Schiff said: “I think it’s fair to say we’re not going to make the cut!

“We tried to get in the back of the scene.”

F1 | Official Trailer



Meet APXGP. Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce. F1, only in theatres June 2025.#F1 #F1Movie pic.twitter.com/k1hS76rNdt — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2025

The full trailer dropped this week to entice F1 fans to watch Pitt on the silver screen.

Schiff said: “Doesn’t it look great?

“We’ve seen a lot of what happens behind the scenes. We’ve seen their big crews on the ground.

“But I just can’t wait to see what the movie is going to look like.”

Lazenby replied: “It looks amazing, doesn’t it? We’re going to miss them this year.”

Ferrari driver Hamilton, who was involved as a co-producer, praised Pitt’s driving ability.

"Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it's not something you can just learn overnight," Hamilton said.

"The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness."

Director Joseph Kosinski added: "If Brad can't drive, this whole film wasn't going to work.

“And what Lewis was very happy to discover was that, you know, Brad had a lot of just natural ability right from the start.

"I don't know where he got that. He rides motorcycles, which I think has something to do with it.

“But he's just a very talented, naturally gifted driver. Which gave Lewis a lot of confidence that we might have a shot at pulling this off."