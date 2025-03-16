Mercedes bid to overturn Kimi Antonelli penalty which left Toto Wolff 'shaking head'

Toto Wolff was unimpressed with the handling of Kimi Antonelli's pit lane incident at the Australian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

UPDATED STORY: F1 stewards announce Kimi Antonelli decision after Mercedes appeal

Mercedes have submitted a right of review to try and overturn Kimi Antonelli's penalty for an unsafe release at the Australian Grand Prix.

Antonelli was hit with a five-second penalty late, dropping him from P4 to P5 in the final classification in Melbourne. 

The Italian had driven a fantastic race from 16th on the grid, pulling off several impressive overtakes as he recovered from the back of the field.

Up to fifth following the final Safety Car, Antonelli overtook Alex Albon for fourth.

However, he dropped back behind the Williams driver after the stewards concluded that Antonelli was released unsafely into the path of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg in the pit lane.

The stewards noted: “Car 12 [Antonelli] was released into the path of Car 27 [Hulkenberg]. Car 27 had to brake and take avoiding action.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Wolff was unimpressed by how the incident was handled.

“You can only shake your head,” Wolff said. “It came up. There’s an incident. Nobody saw it. It wasn’t played and 90 seconds later there was a penalty of five seconds. So…”

Antonelli has “good future” in F1

It was a landmark result for Antonelli, who was making his F1 grand prix debut in Melbourne.

At 18, Antonelli is the youngest driver on the 2025 F1 grid, having spent just one year in Formula 2 - the sport’s main feeder series.

Given that Mercedes is a top team and he was chosen as the driver to replace Lewis Hamilton, the pressure has been on his shoulders.

Wolff praised Antonelli for his recovery after his Q1 exit in Australia, describing his drive as “really impressive”.

“Started P16. Had the fortune of a few people crashing out. He took it in the right way,” Wolff added. “He just reeled them in one by one, showed the pace when he had no traffic and then eventually ended up P4 on the road and P5 as a result. That’s really impressive.

“Even very good drivers spun or hit the wall. It’s easier to not finish than to finish and he kept his cool. It was just very impressive to see and it shows he has a good future if it keeps being like it is.”

Antonelli thanks Mercedes after early spin

The race wasn’t all plain sailing for Antonelli, who had a spin at Turn 4.

In practice, Antonelli, like teammate Russell, put a wheel on the grass when turning into the corner and spun.

Fortunately, he kept it out of the barriers before putting in a strong drive to secure fifth.

Reflecting on the race, Antonelli said: “It was good. I mean, it was a really eventful race. I wanted the podium so bad. I wasn’t aware of the penalty. It was unfortunate. I really cannot complain about today.

“The team did a great job. They guided me through. After I had the mistake, it hurt my confidence a little bit in my stint and the team did great to calm me down and get me back into the rhythm.

“They also made all the right calls. Really happy about the day.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
20m ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results after penalty reversed
The start of the F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix
Le Mans News
24m ago
Nick Tandy makes history after winning the six biggest endurance races
Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr, Laurens Vanthoor
F1 News
29m ago
Lando Norris hits out at ‘too many questions’ about McLaren’s F1 car
Lando Norris
F1 News
32m ago
F1 stewards announce Kimi Antonelli decision after Mercedes appeal
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
51m ago
Pedro Acosta “not happy”, laments KTM rear grip woes
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz hints at cause of crash at F1 Australian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz, Williams
F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes bid to overturn Kimi Antonelli penalty which left Toto Wolff 'shaking head'
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
1h ago
'Additional strategist' Carlos Sainz steered crucial Williams call
Despite crashing, Carlos Sainz played a big role in helping Williams secure their best result in years
F1 News
1h ago
Identity of new Lewis Hamilton ally at Ferrari revealed
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell made “most decisive decision” ever to solve Mercedes’ key flaw
Lando Norris, George Russell