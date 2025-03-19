‘Serious problem’ theory emerges for Lewis Hamilton’s poor Ferrari debut

A potential explanation for Ferrari's dire performance in the F1 Australian Grand Prix has emerged.

Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing start to his Ferrari career
Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing start to his Ferrari career

Ferrari’s Australian Grand Prix weekend unraveled after a “serious problem” with their 2025 F1 car was uncovered, it has been claimed.

It proved to be a hugely disappointing Ferrari debut for Lewis Hamilton after much pre-season hype and anticipation, with the seven-time world champion only able to finish 10th in Australia, two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

That came after Ferrari made an incorrect strategy call to keep both their drivers on dry tyres for too long when a late rain shower hit the Albert Park Circuit, dropping them down the order.

Ferrari’s performance in a dry qualifying was also underwhelming, with Leclerc seventh and Hamilton eighth as they had to settle for the fourth row, well adrift of pacesetters McLaren.

Was ride height problem to blame?

According to Motorsport Italy, Ferrari were forced to raise their SF-25 challenger to avoid bottoming out too much and wearing away the plank, something which can lead to disqualification.

The report claims this decision was taken after a “serious problem” was discovered on the simulator, which revealed Ferrari had been running their car too close to the ground during Friday practice.

Ferrari addressed the problem by running their car in a compromised state for Saturday and Sunday, resulting in a loss of outright downforce and sliding, which ate through the rear tyres - costing further performance.

The report added: “Australia is not a significant circuit to judge a car, we will have to wait for the answers of China and, above all, Japan to get an idea of the real value of the red, but what Fred Vasseur had pompously indicated as a world championship team, has highlighted several stretch marks.

“…Ferrari must turn the page and immediately think of Shanghai, in the hope that the Australian disaster will remain an isolated episode.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur indicated that his team had failed to optimise their car for the Melbourne track.

"The conditions today are not representative of the performance. Friday to Q2 is more representative," he said. 

"As soon as you overheat the tyres you have a big drop. The real picture of the performance is more what we saw on Friday and Saturday but even then McLaren is one step ahead.

"If you don't adapt the car to the weekend to the tyres, to the track temp, you are out of the range of performance. Next weekend will be a different one."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
P45 warning to Liam Lawson; Red Bull don't "do cuddles”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
17m ago
“Question mark” about Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes posed at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
35m ago
The verdict on MotoGP’s new steward after opening races
Simon Crafar, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
43m ago
“Tough times ahead” tipped for one F1 driver whose debut was “devastating”
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP News
53m ago
Brad Binder: “Seventh as good as it was going to get” at Argentine MotoGP
Brad Binder, Ai Ogura, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “Big honour to equal Angel Nieto”
Marc Marquez matches Angel Nieto on 90 Grand Prix wins
F1 News
1h ago
FIA extends curfew as F1 teams suffer Chinese GP freight delays
Mercedes are understood to be one of the affected teams
IndyCar News
2h ago
How ex-Red Bull F1 junior Dennis Hauger is carving a new career in America
Dennis Hauger, Andretti Global
WSBK News
2h ago
Xavi Vierge makes “a good step” at Portimao WorldSBK test but Honda grip issues remain
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Honda.
WSBK News
3h ago
Portimao WorldSBK test yields “strong” lap time, “promising” pace for Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Yamaha.