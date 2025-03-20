Heartfelt tributes to Eddie Jordan after death of F1 icon

The F1 and motorsport community have paid tribute to Eddie Jordan, who has died at the age of 76.

Jordan, who had revealed in December he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer earlier in 2024, passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The flamboyant Irishman ran his own F1 team between 1991 and 2005. Jordan Grand Prix entered 250 races, winning four times.

Jordan later moved into a broadcast role, working first for BBC Sport and then Channel 4.

A statement from his family said: "He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Tributes have poured in for the legendary F1 team owner following the sad news of his death.

‘F1 won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again’

Former F1 presenter Jake Humphrey, who worked alongside Jordan at BBC Sport, posted on X: "Utterly devastated. EJ has left us.

"Formula 1 won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races.

"More important than race wins though, he won hearts. I will never forget how his face would always light up whenever he saw a Jordan GP jacket, flag or cap… as we travelled the world together years after the team had been sold.

"His greatest achievements were Mikki, Zoe, Kyle and Zak. His incredible four kids who share his spirit. His wife Marie is one of the strongest, most wonderful women I have ever met.

"The four years we spent together hosting F1 on the BBC were the greatest of my career. Wing-walking, scooter riding, car driving madness that I know he loved deeply.

"His incredible spirit and love of life lives on in me, and my children who were lucky enough to meet him and hear all about him.

"Eddie lit up a room whenever he entered it. That is a lesson for us all - be the light in the room. I was lucky enough to share one final, cherished meal with him and his boys a few months ago. It was special. We talked about me doing one final interview with him. Sadly that will never happen.

"As I left his final words were ‘I love you brother’ One of the Three Amigos is gone. The world seems a little less bright this morning. Farewell friend. Play the spoons up there for me."

David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan and Jake Humphrey

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok wrote: "There will never be another like him. Sleep well EJ."

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

"With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

"Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

"In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

Williams driver Carlos Sainz posted on X: "Extremely sad to learn that Eddie has passed away. A true icon and loved character of our sport. Passionate, loyal and truly one of a kind. He will be dearly missed. R.I.P."

Jordan 'always brought a smile' to the F1 paddock

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wrote on Instagram: "Very sorry to hear Eddie Jordan has sadly passed. Eddie was a hugely colourful character who I first met in 1991 as a young driver at his then new factory after his first year in Formula One. His advice, “get a good sponsor… welcome to the Piranha Club!”



"I was fortunate to overlap with him when I came into Formula One. He was in the twilight of his F1 career race wise (indeed he even tried to sell me his team!) but went into other media activities where he was always full of energy and fun to work with.

"Formula One has lost a legend and we will miss his wit and his Irish charm. On behalf of Oracle Red Bull Racing we send our sincere condolences to Marie and the children at this sad time; our thoughts are with them.



"God speed Eddie!"

Former rival F1 team boss Flavio Briatore said: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Eddie Jordan. Eddie as a great individual, who for decades always brought a smile to the entire F1 paddock.



"I have fond memories of the time spent on and off the track with Eddie and his presence across the entire F1 world will be greatly missed.



"At this sad time, my thoughts are with his friends and family."

Ex-F1 driver turned commentator Martin Brundle wrote on X: "RIP my friend. Condolences to each and every one of your lovely family.

"What a character. What a rock star. What a racer. So many drivers owe you so much, you gave us our chances and believed in us."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "All at McLaren are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Eddie Jordan. Eddie was a vibrant figure who always wore his heart on his sleeve.

"His passion for Formula 1 was enormous and he leaves an incredible legacy. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends."