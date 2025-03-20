Oscar Piastri blasts George Russell’s “far-fetched” McLaren claims

Oscar Piastri has dismissed Mercedes driver George Russell’s claims about McLaren’s F1 advantage as being “far-fetched”.

McLaren backed their billing as title favourites as Lando Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Home hero Piastri would have likely made it a 1-2 had he not spun off when a late rain shower hit.

Russell suggested last weekend that McLaren boasts such a margin they could already stop developing their 2025 car and switch focus to 2026.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s second round in China, Russell claimed McLaren’s car is good enough to win every race in 2025, but implied Norris and Piastri won’t make the most of the advantage.

“Their car should win every race but I don’t think they will win every race this year. Let’s see,” the Mercedes driver told media in Shanghai on Thursday.

“The gap they have this year on everybody is bigger than Red Bull has ever had. But when Max was in that car he was pretty reliable every single lap he did every single run in Q3, throughout qualifying, never really a question.

“Hopefully we can be there to capitalise like we were at the weekend, as that should have been a one-two for those guys. Three or four tenths [was Verstappen’s advantage in 2023], the advantage we’re seeing from McLaren right now is definitely bigger than that”.

But Piastri has rejected Russell’s comments, describing one of the Briton’s statements as “pretty far-fetched”.

“I'll let you decide which one,” the Australian said. "But, no, I think, you know, clearly our car was very strong in Melbourne. I think there's no denying that. I think we got to a place where it was also handling well.

“You know, of course we're racing drivers, we're never gonna have everything we want, but I think it was clear that in all the conditions in Melbourne, our car was very strong.”

Piastri happy for Russell to write off 2025

Piastri said he has no qualms with Russell writing off his and Mercedes’ season at such an early stage.

“George, he's come up with some funny things in the last couple of weeks. We'll see,” he quipped.

"I think, you know, it's just one race, it's been a track that's been competitive for us the last couple of years, even when our car wasn't as dominant as a Red Bull. So, I think we'll go to different tracks where we will struggle more. That's for sure.

"So, if he wants to write off his season after the first weekend, then I'll let him do that. But, I think we're very aware that, you know, Melbourne was, I think, an exceptional weekend rather than what we're expecting to be the norm."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

