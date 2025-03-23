Lewis Hamilton’s radio under the microscope after exchange at F1 Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton’s radio exchanges with his race engineer have again been noticed at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton caused a stir on his Ferrari debut in Australia with the nature of his tense conversations with Riccardo Adami, the new voice in his ear who had previously worked with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton came to China insisting other drivers - notably Max Verstappen - have far more confrontational exchanges with their own race engineers, before duly winning the sprint race on Saturday.

But in a tame Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday where Hamilton finished sixth on track, and was later disqualified, his words with Adami were spotted again.

"Give me some feedback guys, come on,” Hamilton asked during the race.

“I need some feedback of where I’m losing."

Adami told him "exit 13" but Hamilton replied: "Yeh,a you told me that already."

Adami said: "The rest seems good. Keep monitoring."

Later there was an interesting exchange about Hamilton letting teammate Charles Leclerc through.

“I think I’m gonna let Charles go because I’m struggling,” Hamilton told Adami via team radio.

Riccardo Adami: “Understood.”

Ferrari had to manage the delicate situation to best help both drivers.

Adami asked: “Can we swap this lap now?”

Hamilton responded: “I’ll tell you when we can swap.”

Hamilton then did allow Leclerc to pass on Lap 21. But Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overtook Leclerc to finish P4 later in the race.

Leclerc has finished ahead of Hamilton in both of their first two grands prix as Ferrari teammates. Although Hamilton delivered a reminder of what he can produce in the sprint race in China.

However, although his radio conversations with Adami were not quite as alarming as in Australia, it is a situation which will keep F1 fans intrigued.

Hamilton was swift to note before the Chinese Grand Prix that it took him years to optimise his communication with Peter ‘Bono’ Bonington at Mercedes before their legendary partnership was perfected.

However, he won’t have the luxury of too much time at Ferrari.

Already the oldest F1 driver on the grid at 40, Hamilton is dreaming of a record eighth drivers’ title in the famous red car.

His communications with his race engineer are a reminder of the multiple adaptations an F1 driver must make when they switch teams.

