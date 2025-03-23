Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc DQ’d at F1 Chinese GP on horror day for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have both been disqualified from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix on a horror day for Ferrari.

Leclerc, who finished fifth, has been excluded from the race classification after his car was found to be below the weight limit, while Hamilton, who took sixth, was disqualified for excessive plank wear on his Ferrari.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has also been disqualified for the same technical infringement as Leclerc.

Having taken pole position and won the sprint race in Shanghai, Hamilton endured a difficult grand prix on Sunday.

The seven-time world champion was ordered to swap positions with the faster Leclerc in the early stages and was the only leading driver to make two pit stops.

The double disqualification means Ferrari have lost the 18 points they netted, turning an already bad day into a complete nightmare for the Italian outfit.

Ferrari slip behind Williams to fifth in the constructors’ championship on 17 points and now a huge 61-point deficit to F1 pacesetters McLaren.

Explained: Lewis Hamilton DSQ at F1 Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton

"The plank assembly of Car 44 was measured and found to be 8.6mm (LHS), 8.6mm (car centerline) and 8.5mm (RHS). This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations," the stewards explained.

"During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.

"The Stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement."

Stewards explain Leclerc/Gasly DSQ's

"Car 16 was weighed by the FIA Technical Delegate inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 799 kg after the customary draining of fuel and the replacement of a broken front wing. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

"During the hearing there was no challenge to the FIA’s measurements which are taken to be correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

"There are no mitigating circumstances and that the team confirmed that it was a

genuine error by them.

"The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement."

The same statement was also issued for Gasly's disqualification.