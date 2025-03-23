George Russell: I would have passed Lando Norris if I had half a lap more

Mercedes driver George Russell has claimed that he would have overtaken McLaren rival Lando Norris for second place in the Chinese Grand Prix if the race was just fractionally longer.

Norris was nursing a worsening brake issue on his McLaren MC39 in Shanghai, impacting his pace dramatically in the closing stages of the 56-lap contest.

Russell sensed an opportunity after being informed about Norris’ technical gremlins and rapidly closed in on the McLaren driver as the race neared its conclusion.

The 27-year-old managed to find three-and-a-half tenths on the final lap alone, but his countryman had enough of a margin in hand to cross the finish line 1.3s in front.

Russell believes the difference in pace between the two was so significant that he would have caught Norris within half a lap if the race had run to a longer distance.

“I was told [about the issue] but I was driving full gas,” he told Sky TV.

“I think [within] half of a lap I would have passed him, but he knew the gap he managed it well and ultimately, we didn't deserve to finish higher than P3, so I'm very happy with that right now.”

George Russell explains F1 Chinese GP podium

Russell had split the McLarens on the grid with an impressive last-gasp effort in qualifying, but he was squeezed by polesitter Oscar Piastri at the start of the race, allowing Norris in the other McLaren to snatch second position.

Russell managed to undercut Norris during the sole round of pitstops but found himself powerless to defend against the championship leader when Norris had got his tyres up to temperature.

Russell lost touch with Norris thereafter, but was back in the hunt as Norris' brake issue continued to get worse with every passing lap.

The three-time grand prix winner was pleased with a podium finish in China, having successfully outperformed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

“We know we're not quite in that fight, and P3 is by far the maximum it proved today,” he said.

“Really, really strong race I thought, finishing six or seven seconds ahead of Max and held off the Ferraris.

“Good little battle with Lando at the start and then around the pit stops. We were very decisive with the decisions in committing to the one-stop pretty early.”

Russell, however, dismissed the notion that Mercedes has the second-fastest car in F1 at the moment, claiming he wouldn’t have stood on the podium had he not qualified on the front row.

“I think it's very tight, to be honest. It's very tight between ourselves, Ferrari and Red Bull.

“We finished six seconds ahead of Max and 10 seconds ahead of Ferrari. I'm mega pleased with that.

“But had qualifying maybe not been as strong. If I qualified in sixth place behind those guys, I wouldn't have finished on the podium today, so that's the fine margins we're playing with.”