Red Bull call emergency meeting amid F1 2025 disappointment

Red Bull are set to hold an emergency meeting this week following a disappointing start to the 2025 F1 season.

Max Verstappen sits second in the F1 world championship behind McLaren’s Lando Norris despite Red Bull’s slow start to the new campaign.

The four-time world champion finished second in the season opener in Australia but could only take fourth in last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson’s struggles have left Red Bull considering an immediate driver swap as soon as the next race in Japan.

Lawson is yet to score a point for Red Bull after crashing out in Melbourne and then finishing a lowly 15th in China, having qualified last for both the sprint race and main grand prix.

While Verstappen is only eight points behind Norris, Red Bull sit a distant third in the constructors’ championship, 42 points behind leaders McLaren.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko revealed after Sunday’s grand prix that the team is set to sit down and go over their difficult start to 2025.

"This week there is a meeting in Milton Keynes to discuss when and how we can close the gap,” Marko told Sky Germany.

"Until then, it's about scoring as many points as possible. We are worried, but it is not like we are throwing in the towel.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insisted his side must avoid being “defeatist” despite their struggles in China.

"It's race 2. You can't be that defeatist,” he said. “I mean we're 8 points behind in the drivers' championship after two races, and there's everything to play for, and if nothing else, last year teaches you: you can start as strong as you like, it's how you finish.

"We've got great strength and depth in our team. Everybody in the company knows we've got a bit of pace to find and you know, we've got the tools, we've got the people in order to do that. It's just unpicking it.”

Liam Lawson’s future hangs in the balance

Lawson’s future is likely to be brought up at the meeting after his nightmare start to life at Red Bull.

The 23-year-old Kiwi’s future already appears to be in jeopardy amid rumours he could lose his seat to Yuki Tsunoda from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull have not ruled out a driver swap after just two rounds.

Lawson admitted over the Chinese Grand Prix that he does not have time to find confidence in the RB21, a remark he clarified after Sunday’s race.

“It's more, as in, we're in the season,” he said. “I don't have time to test the car and get used to it, but we're in the season already. So each race, we're losing points. That's more or less what I mean when I don't have time.

“But I'm also not stupid, and I know that obviously I'm here to perform, and if I'm not doing that, I'm not going to be around. So for me, I'm just focused on getting used to the car as quickly as I can.”