Audi issues statement over 2026 entry amid F1's V10 push

Audi has reiterated that the move to more sophisticated hybrid engines was a key factor in its decision to enter F1, as the series’ chiefs contemplate a switch to simpler V10 units.

The idea of bringing back fan-favourite V10 engines gathered momentum over last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, with advancements in synthetic fuels having now made it possible to run larger, internal combustion engines without impacting F1’s green credentials.

It followed a social media post by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in February, where the Emirati said that F1 should consider all its options for the future, including a return of 10-cylinder engines that last raced in 2005.

At present, F1 stakeholders are discussing what direction the championship should head in following the introduction of new hybrid rules in 2026, which substantially increase the power output of the electric motor.

While several F1 team principals stated that they were open to a V10 engine formula in Shanghai, the plan doesn’t appear to have unanimous support.

Audi, which is entering F1 for the first time next year after a complete takeover of Sauber, has stated that it was the 2026 ruleset that tempted it to join the series in the first place.

This seemingly suggests that it is not keen on moving away from hybrid engines, as this would not align with how its road car range is evolving in line with the changes in the automotive industry.

Asked by Crash.net for its views on F1’s push for V10 engines, Audi said in a statement: “The upcoming regulation changes, including the new hybrid engine rules set for the 2026 season, were a key factor in Audi’s decision to enter Formula 1.

“These power unit regulations reflect the same technological advancements that drive innovation in Audi’s road cars.”

F1 chiefs are currently discussing a number of options regarding future engine rules.

This includes keeping full hybrid engines for the full five-year term between 2026-2030, as originally agreed between all parties.

However, a proposal has been floated to abandon hybrid engines after 2028 or 2029 to pave the way for an earlier introduction of V10 units running on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

A more extreme solution involves ditching 2026 rules entirely and letting manufacturers run current engines for three more seasons, by which time they would have been able to design and build simpler and cost-friendly V10s.

However, this idea appears to be completely unfeasible, as Audi doesn’t have an engine built to the current ruleset and other manufacturers have also switched their focus entirely to 2026-spec motors.

Audi is building engines to the new formula at its in-house facility in Neuberg, Germany, while the new-for-2026 chassis will be designed and manufactured at Sauber's current factory in Hinwil, Switzerland.