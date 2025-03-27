Helmut Marko confesses to Liam Lawson ‘mistake’, like a beaten 'boxer'

Helmut Marko has conceded Red Bull made a "mistake" in promoting Liam Lawson.

Liam Lawson will return to Racing Bulls following his Red Bull axe
Liam Lawson will return to Racing Bulls following his Red Bull axe

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has admitted it was a “mistake” to promote Liam Lawson to the senior F1 team.

Lawson was chosen to replace Sergio Perez at the end of last season as he got the nod over his more experienced Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 Red Bull seat.

Following a terrible start to his Red Bull career, Lawson has been demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two races, with Tsunoda promoted to partner Max Verstappen from next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Marko likened Lawson to a “stricken boxer” as he struggled to cope with the increased pressure of the Red Bull environment.

“Yuki was too inconsistent, and that is why we unanimously chose Lawson, but under the increased pressure, he couldn’t deliver from day one,” the 81-year-old Austrian told OE24.

“He entered a downward spiral, it is like a stricken boxer and on top of that, it is hard to get out of it. In that sense, it was a mistake.

“In Australia, Liam had a turbo problem in the third free practice.

“The mileage he lost there, he came up short, and what he has delivered so far is obviously not enough, we need a strong second driver, if only for [in-race] tactics.”

Red Bull claim ‘duty of care’ to Liam Lawson

Red Bull sided with Lawson due to their belief in his mental strength and resilience to cope with the demands of being Verstappen’s teammate.

But having failed to score points in the opening two grands prix, and being dumped out of the first part of all three qualifying sessions he had contested, Red Bull decided to make a sudden, and brutal, driver swap.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner cited a “duty of care” being a factor in the decision.

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch," said Horner.

"We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions: to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title, and this is a purely sporting decision.”

After spending over four seasons at Red Bull’s sister team, Tsunoda will finally get his dream opportunity with the senior squad.

Tsunoda will make his Red Bull race debut on home turf at Suzuka on 6 April. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
5m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “The rider is a big difference” at Portimao WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
12m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reassured Portuguese WorldSBK won’t be “another Ducati Cup”
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
36m ago
Scott Redding “grateful to not be suffocating while riding” at Portimao WorldSBK
Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence after dream Red Bull F1 promotion
Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut on home soil
MotoGP News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi takes F1’s next superstar under his wing
Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Valentino Rossi. Credit: Instagram/Andrea Kimi Antonelli/aledellgiusta.

More News

MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Is Marc Marquez’s Ducati GP25 actually the best bike in MotoGP 2025?
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Trackhouse ditches Gulf livery for home MotoGP round
2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT 2025: What are the fastest laps for every manufacturer?
Josh Brookes
F1 News
3h ago
Claim in New Zealand that Honda pay eight-figure sum to Red Bull for Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
3h ago
Helmut Marko confesses to Liam Lawson ‘mistake’, like a beaten 'boxer'
Liam Lawson will return to Racing Bulls following his Red Bull axe