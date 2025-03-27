Helmut Marko confesses to Liam Lawson ‘mistake’, like a beaten 'boxer'

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has admitted it was a “mistake” to promote Liam Lawson to the senior F1 team.

Lawson was chosen to replace Sergio Perez at the end of last season as he got the nod over his more experienced Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 Red Bull seat.

Following a terrible start to his Red Bull career, Lawson has been demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two races, with Tsunoda promoted to partner Max Verstappen from next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Marko likened Lawson to a “stricken boxer” as he struggled to cope with the increased pressure of the Red Bull environment.

“Yuki was too inconsistent, and that is why we unanimously chose Lawson, but under the increased pressure, he couldn’t deliver from day one,” the 81-year-old Austrian told OE24.

“He entered a downward spiral, it is like a stricken boxer and on top of that, it is hard to get out of it. In that sense, it was a mistake.

“In Australia, Liam had a turbo problem in the third free practice.

“The mileage he lost there, he came up short, and what he has delivered so far is obviously not enough, we need a strong second driver, if only for [in-race] tactics.”

Red Bull claim ‘duty of care’ to Liam Lawson

Red Bull sided with Lawson due to their belief in his mental strength and resilience to cope with the demands of being Verstappen’s teammate.

But having failed to score points in the opening two grands prix, and being dumped out of the first part of all three qualifying sessions he had contested, Red Bull decided to make a sudden, and brutal, driver swap.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner cited a “duty of care” being a factor in the decision.

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch," said Horner.

"We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions: to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title, and this is a purely sporting decision.”

After spending over four seasons at Red Bull’s sister team, Tsunoda will finally get his dream opportunity with the senior squad.

Tsunoda will make his Red Bull race debut on home turf at Suzuka on 6 April.