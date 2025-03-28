Richard Mille unveil all-new $1.5 million Ferrari-themed watch

Luxury brand Richard Mille have revealed an all-new Ferrari watch that will cost an astonishing $1.5 million.

The new Richard Mille RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari is their second Ferrari-themed watch, following the UP-01 in 2022.

As part of the partnership, a second Ferrari timepiece has been unveiled with an eye-watering price tag.

The titanium version will set you back $1.3 million, while the Carbon TPT model will cost $1.53 million.

The new Ferrari watches

Unsurprisingly, this is a limited-edition product, with Richard Mille making only 150 pieces - 75 of each.

Speaking of the latest development in their collaboration, Ferrari chief design officer Flavio Manzoni, said: “A collaboration like this is as much predicated on similarities in values as it is on the visual similarities between a Ferrari engine or a component and the elements used in a watch.

“In terms of performance, anything that has a technical purpose can also be beautiful. The concept of functional beauty is something that we really love.”

Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are often seen wearing Richard Mille watches.

They showed off luxury Richard Mille watches worth close to $1 million during a Ferrari photoshoot ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton was wearing a Richard Mille RM 74-02 made in 18ct. red gold and black gold carbon, worth $600,000.

Leclerc showed off a Richard Mille RM 72-01 Flyback Chronograph, valued at $335,000.

“A racing machine on the wrist”

The next step in the Ferrari and Richard Mille partnership has been dubbed as having “a racing machine on the wrist”.

Development of the RM 43-01 Ferrari started in February 2021.

Key design decisions stem from Ferrari’s racing heritage.

The “split seconds” design choice is “a key function for any watch designed for race car drivers” because the dual seconds hands are ideal for recording split times.

That is combined with their world-renowned tourbillon.

The two versions are identical in terms of width (42.9mm), thickness (17.1mm) and lug-to-lug (51.2mm).

The watch’s inner workings are made up of 514 parts, and the complex design is easily seen.

Ferrari have described the RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari as “a true homage to Maranello’s legacy, blending iconic design and unparalleled performance. It represents the pinnacle of horological and automotive synergy, where aesthetics meet function and passion drives innovation.”