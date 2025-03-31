Red Bull hint at iconic white F1 livery for Japanese GP

Red Bull expected to run a special white livery at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull raced in an all-white Honda livery in Turkey 2021
Red Bull raced in an all-white Honda livery in Turkey 2021

Red Bull are set to revise a popular white livery at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

A post to social media on Monday showed the RB21, in its traditional livery, being parked up in a white garage.

"See you soon, RB21," it teased.

The Milton Keynes squad are set to run a special white livery at this weekend’s race at Suzuka to honour their final home race with Honda before their 2026 split.

A post to social media on Monday showed the RB21, in its traditional livery, being parked up in a white garage.

Red Bull have been powered by the Japanese manufacturer since 2019 but their partnership will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

Honda will begin a collaboration with Aston Martin, while Red Bull have set up their own in-house power unit division which will be operational for the next era of engine regulations beginning in 2026.

It would not be the first time that Red Bull have run their cars in a white livery.

They most recently did so at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix to celebrate Honda, while David Coulthard’s RB4 featured a special white livery to promote the Wings for Life charity at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The upcoming race at Suzuka will mark the final time that Honda will race with Red Bull in its home country.

Seemingly backing up the reports, Red Bull have been spotted wrapping their RB21 challenger with a white livery in the Suzuka paddock. Images of this have circulated on social media.

Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut at his home race in Japan, having swapped seats with Liam Lawson following his disastrous start to the season.

Max Verstappen reveals special white helmet

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has already revealed he will race in a special white helmet over the weekend in Japan.

Tsunoda will become Verstappen’s fifth teammate since 2018, while Lawson is returning to Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls in a bid to regain his confidence.

Verstappen sits second in the world championship, just eight points behind early points leader Lando Norris.

Red Bull occupy third spot in the constructors’ standings but are already 42 points adrift of reigning world champions McLaren. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
27m ago
Was Daniel Ricciardo fairytale F1 return considered by Red Bull?
Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career looks to be over
F1 News
28m ago
Guenther Steiner picks F1 champ - it's not Max Verstappen or Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP Feature
31m ago
How a smarter Pecco Bagnaia bested a faster Marc Marquez in dramatic COTA MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
55m ago
Mercedes’ 2025 results going unnoticed after Lewis Hamilton’s exit, claims ex-F1 team boss
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko reveals Max Verstappen’s true feelings about Red Bull swap
Max Verstappen was not best pleased about Red Bull's decision to demote Liam Lawson

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone explains “unlucky day” after Portimao WorldSBK jump start fiasco
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull hint at iconic white F1 livery for Japanese GP
Red Bull raced in an all-white Honda livery in Turkey 2021
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea “working like an animal” for WorldSBK return, but Assen “against advice”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
2h ago
Bubba Wallace let second place get away in final Martinsville restart
Denny Hamlin leads Bubba Wallace
NASCAR News
2h ago
Joey Logano blasts Ross Chastain for “racing like a jackass” in NASCAR
Joey Logano