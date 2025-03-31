Red Bull hint at iconic white F1 livery for Japanese GP

Red Bull are set to revise a popular white livery at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

A post to social media on Monday showed the RB21, in its traditional livery, being parked up in a white garage.

"See you soon, RB21," it teased.

The Milton Keynes squad are set to run a special white livery at this weekend’s race at Suzuka to honour their final home race with Honda before their 2026 split.

A post to social media on Monday showed the RB21, in its traditional livery, being parked up in a white garage.

Red Bull have been powered by the Japanese manufacturer since 2019 but their partnership will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

Honda will begin a collaboration with Aston Martin, while Red Bull have set up their own in-house power unit division which will be operational for the next era of engine regulations beginning in 2026.

It would not be the first time that Red Bull have run their cars in a white livery.

They most recently did so at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix to celebrate Honda, while David Coulthard’s RB4 featured a special white livery to promote the Wings for Life charity at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The upcoming race at Suzuka will mark the final time that Honda will race with Red Bull in its home country.

Seemingly backing up the reports, Red Bull have been spotted wrapping their RB21 challenger with a white livery in the Suzuka paddock. Images of this have circulated on social media.

Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut at his home race in Japan, having swapped seats with Liam Lawson following his disastrous start to the season.

Max Verstappen reveals special white helmet

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has already revealed he will race in a special white helmet over the weekend in Japan.

Tsunoda will become Verstappen’s fifth teammate since 2018, while Lawson is returning to Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls in a bid to regain his confidence.

Verstappen sits second in the world championship, just eight points behind early points leader Lando Norris.

Red Bull occupy third spot in the constructors’ standings but are already 42 points adrift of reigning world champions McLaren.