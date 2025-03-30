Yuki Tsunoda aiming for Japanese GP podium after landing Red Bull F1 drive

Liam Lawson’s dismal pace at the start of the year has helped Yuki Tsunoda earn a promotion to Red Bull’s flagship team.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
© XPB Images

Yuki Tsunoda says he is targeting a podium finish in next week’s Japanese Grand Prix after securing a plum Formula 1 seat at Red Bull ahead of his home race.

After spending just over four seasons at AlphaTauri/Racing Bulls and impressing his bosses with his speed and new-found maturity, Tsunoda has been promoted to Red Bull alongside four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.

The news was made official on Thursday, just a few days after the team’s original 2025 signing Liam Lawson qualified last in Shanghai and made limited progress in the race.

The jury is out on how Tsunoda will fare at Red Bull, given how tough the RB21 is to drive.

The 24-year-old sampled the car in a simulator this week to prepare for his debut and also drove Red Bull’s 2024 challenger in Abu Dhabi last year, but he will not have the luxury of a pre-season test to prepare for his debut with one of the most successful grand prix teams in history.

Speaking in his first public appearance since being announced at Red Bull, Tsunoda admitted that it will take time for him to get used to his new surroundings, but he is nevertheless keen to start the partnership on a high at Suzuka.

"I don't want to get my expectations too high, but first and foremost, I want to get on the podium at the Japanese GP,” Tsunoda was quoted by Motorsport.com Japan.

"However, I don't think it will go so well from the start, so I need to understand the car first, and gradually check how it compares to the Racing Bulls' car from FP1. Once I can naturally enjoy driving it, I think the results will follow. If that result is a podium, that would be fantastic."

Tsunoda made those comments at a special event at the famous Honda Aoyama Building in Tokyo, where he was joined by hundreds of spectators.

The Japanese racer admitted that he was surprised to land the seat at Red Bull, having originally been overlooked for the drive at the end of last year in favour of his then-teammate Lawson.

“I never thought I'd be racing for Red Bull at the Japanese GP,” he said.

"I'm happy, but I also feel like the team is changing.

"But when you think about it, it's not realistic to suddenly be racing [with Red Bull] at the Japanese GP. When I first heard about it, I thought, 'Wow, this is going to be interesting.'

"I don't think I've ever been in a more pressured and challenging situation in my life, so I think it's going to be an incredibly exciting race."

The RB21 has already developed a reputation for being a tricky car to drive, with both Verstappen and Lawson complaining about its characteristics in the opening two rounds of the season.

Tsunoda didn’t find his first experience of the RB21 in a simulator ‘strange’, but admitted that he would like to make some changes to the car to make it more suitable to his driving style.

"On the simulator, I didn't feel it was such a challenging car,” he explained. “Of course, I had the impression that it was a car that was prone to turning at the front, as people often say, but in terms of being tricky, it didn't feel that strange. That is, on the simulator, after all.

"Of course, I think the type of car I want to make is different from Max (Verstappen), so I want to make a good car myself, understand it, and gradually start running it."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
18m ago
Fernando Alonso lucky to avoid “massive crash” after brake failure in China
Fernando Alonso, Aston
MotoGP News
1h ago
Luca Marini having a “fantastic weekend” in Austin but tyre vibration continues to drag down Honda
Luca Marini
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “really enjoying” Nicolo Bulega WorldSBK battles
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Fresh “data” question after “knee-jerk” Red Bull Liam Lawson call
Christian Horner
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Championship standings after Superpole Race
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race Result
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio rues start issue after missing podium in Americas GP sprint
Race start
WSBK
2h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta plagued by “brutal” KTM vibrations in Americas MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda aiming for Japanese GP podium after landing Red Bull F1 drive
Yuki Tsunoda