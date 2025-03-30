“What he is working on” Max Verstappen Red Bull exit theory is made

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner reckons Max Verstappen will analyse the impact of the 2026 rule changes on the pecking order before deciding his future with Red Bull.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but the team has admitted that there are several performance clauses in his contract that could enable him to seek an earlier release.

There were already rumours about a split at the beginning of last year as a case against team boss Christian Horner plunged Red Bull into a civil war, but Verstappen reiterated his commitment to the team after Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Doubts over Verstappen’s future at Red Bull have popped up again in the wake of the team’s challenging start to the 2025 F1 season, with the RB21 proving to be both slow and difficult to drive.

While the Dutchman was able to overcome the weaknesses of the RB20 last year and romp to a fourth title, repeating that feat this year against a stronger McLaren team might prove to be tough.

Red Bull was even forced to call an “emergency meeting” in Shanghai to convince Verstappen that the team was already working on improving its troubled 2025 F1 car.

However, Steiner thinks the 27-year-old would play the ‘wait and watch’ game, as leaving Red Bull at the end of this season would be too much of a gamble in light of the 2026 rules overhaul.

“I think he wants to see '26 because if he takes a decision in '25 - nobody knows what is coming in '26, who is good, who is not good - so he could get it completely wrong,” Steiner told The Red Flag Podcast.

“So I think he waits for '26 to see who is who. If the Red Bull isn't good, he tries to get something for '27.

“I don't know if that is possible with all the contracts and what the deals are, which are going on. But I think that is what he is working [on].

“If he achieves it or not, I don't know. His team, the team around him, they are good negotiators. They know how to make a deal.”

McLaren and Ferrari not viable options

Both F1’s chassis and engine rules will be revamped next year, making 2026 a hugely challenging year for teams.

Red Bull is not only working on building a car for the new regulations but is also having to develop an in-house engine for the first time in history, albeit in a partnership with Ford.

Honda, which has enjoyed so much success with Red Bull, is teaming up with rival team Aston Martin after making a U-turn on its original decision to leave F1.

Steiner thinks Mercedes and Aston Martin will be the only options for Verstappen should the four-time F1 champion decide to leave Red Bull before the end of his contract.

Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff has publicly ‘flirted’ with Verstappen on several occasions, while a move to Aston Martin would reunite the Dutchman with design guru Adrian Newey.

“I don't think McLaren is an option for him,” said the Italian. “I think his option is Mercedes because Ferrari is not an option, so who else should take him?

“Aston could be [an option]. Newey is coming for the 2026 car, they could get it right. Honda? I don't know. Nobody really knows what it is.

“Aston could be an option and Mercedes. I don't think McLaren or Ferrari are options.”