Revealed: Red Bull's target for Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed the target he has been set by Red Bull as he gears up for his F1 debut with the team.

Tsunoda has earned a shock promotion to Red Bull from this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix after the main team ruthlessly decided to swap out Liam Lawson following a dreadful two-race stint.

Lawson originally got the nod over Tsunoda to partner Max Verstappen for 2025 after Sergio Perez was axed, but the 23-year-old Kiwi has been sent back to sister team Racing Bulls for the rest of the season.

Lawson qualified 18th and crashed out of the season-opener in Australia before twice qualifying last in China and going on to finish a lowly 14th and 12th in the sprint and main grand prix.

In contrast, Tsunoda had enjoyed a fine start to the season for Racing Bulls, prompting Red Bull to make an unprecedented early driver change.

Tsunoda says Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has set him the target of getting as “close as possible” to Verstappen in Japan.

"In the end Red Bull Racing are focused on Max scoring a drivers' championship," Tsunoda told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He has proven himself to have good potential to be a world champion - even though Red Bull seems to be struggling a little now.

"Performance-wise he [Horner] wants me to be as close to Max as possible.

"In some races I can help with the strategy but he also promised me in some situations that if I'm able to be in front of Max that he wouldn't necessarily ask me to swap positions and make Max win.”

Tsunoda not concerned about Verstappen relationship

Verstappen is unhappy about Red Bull’s decision, with the Dutchman liking an Instagram post from former F1 driver Giedo van Der Garde which criticised the move.

Tsunoda says he has yet to speak to Verstappen since his promotion was confirmed but has no concerns about their relationship.

"I mentioned in the past quite a while ago but he's a bit different from how he behaves in the car and outside of the car," he said.

"I'm not really worrying about the relationship we're going to have in both sides. I know what I want to do and probably how he drives and how he thinks.”

Tsunoda has set himself a minimum target of scoring points at his home race.

"Obviously I want to say points or a podium or whatever,” he added.

"But at the same time, realistically, you think about jumping into the new car straight away with limited sessions, that's pretty tough.

"I think what I can say for now is if I can score points - top 10 - I'll be happy."