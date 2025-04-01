Max Verstappen ‘offer he can’t refuse’ would be bad news for Fernando Alonso

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has predicted Max Verstappen will receive an “offer he can’t refuse” from Aston Martin.

Reigning world champion Verstappen’s future remains a hot topic which has sparked debate in the F1 paddock despite him being contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, and having reiterated his commitment to the team.

In January, the Daily Mail reported that Aston Martin were willing to offer Verstappen an astronomical deal worth $1 billion over the rest of his career as part of a bid to lure him away from Red Bull.

Although the report was immediately denied by Aston Martin, the team are understood to want to sign Verstappen and reunite the Dutchman with legendary designer Adrian Newey, who joined from Red Bull.

Seven-time grand prix winner Montoya reckons Verstappen leaving Red Bull for Aston Martin is an inevitable outcome.

“I think Max will get an offer he can’t refuse from Aston Martin,” Montoya told Vision4Sport.

“He might give Red Bull a chance for a year and a chance for Adrian to start figuring it out. Adrian can’t do that immediately. It's a new whole group and everyone needs to start working together.

“Are they going to be better than where they are next year? For sure. But I don't think they're going to start winning a string of races.

“But if Red Bull struggles in year one, then it wouldn't surprise me if by race three Max has already signed with somebody else.

“If I was Max, I would go to Aston. Mercedes would be cool too, but Aston would be the logical choice having Adrian and Hinda. Everything he has won with is there.”

Verstappen joining Aston Martin would end Alonso’s career

Fernando Alonso is under contract until at least the end of 2026

Aston Martin currently have Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, the son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, under contract for 2026.

Montoya is convinced that if Aston Martin successfully signed Verstappen, that would spell the end of Alonso’s time in F1.

The two-time world champion, who turns 44 in July, would be the driver to make way, according to Montoya.

“If Verstappen joined Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso will retire and become an ambassador for life for the company,” the Colombian continued.

“Fernando would be pissed off to a point, but it's the right choice. If you take Lance out of the equation, then you lose Lawrence. And if you lose Lawrence, you lose everything.

“You lose Aston Martin, and then there's no Max coming. If bringing Max would mean that Lawrence would have to sacrifice Lance, that would be the wrong choice for the team.

“If they forced Lawrence to do that. I think he would say, ‘Okay, here’ the team. Over to you. Let's just sell the team, I'm not interested.’”