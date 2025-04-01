Sergio Perez in frame for Cadillac F1 seat in 2026 after Red Bull axe

Sergio Perez could return to Formula 1 in 2026 to join the nascent Cadillac operation, according to the team's advisor Mario Andretti.

The 1978 world champion has been appointed a director on Cadillac’s F1 board and his job duties include hunting two drivers for its Ferrari-powered car next year.

Andretti stressed that General Motors is looking for an experienced driver to lead its line-up and assist its high-profile entry into the pinnacle of motorsport.

He explained that the team has already shortlisted three drivers for the project, but stopped short of revealing when a final decision will be made.

“The second seat will definitely be for an experienced driver that can be available,” the 85-year-old told ESPN.

“We all know that the selection in that respect is quite clear. Maybe three drivers realistically to choose from, I'm not going to tell you which ones.

“I wish I could tell you this but this is something that we are keeping very private on our own because we don't want to give someone some hopes in some areas where maybe it's not going to happen.”

Will Sergio Perez return to F1 with Cadillac?

Perez has been out of drive since he was dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season.

The Mexican previously stated that he would take a sabbatical for six months before deciding the next step in his career.

Many see the 35-year-old as an ideal candidate for Cadillac, having scored six wins and 39 podiums since he made his F1 debut with Sauber in 2011.

Asked if Perez and Mick Schumacher - another ex-F1 racer without a grand prix seat - are contenders for a Cadillac seat, Andretti said: “Absolutely. These are all options.

“You look at who is available and you can see who has the most experience. You want experience for sure.

“I don't have the final say but I will have some influence. We speak all the time [with the team] [and] we all like to be on the same page.

“I'm not the total boss so I don't make the final decisions, but I think they will listen to me.”

Perez played a key role in Max Verstappen’s title bid in 2021 and also helped Red Bull win back-to-back constructors’ titles in 2022-23.

When Red Bull axed him from its line-up last season, it referred to his lack of results in 2024 as a justification.

However, his replacement Liam Lawson struggled even more to adapt to his new surroundings at Red Bull this year, leading to suggestions that there are deeper issues preventing Verstappen’s teammates from succeeding in F1.

Andretti said Lawson’s plight in the early races of 2025 shows how good a job Perez was doing in a car that was becoming increasingly difficult to drive last year.

“All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good,” said Andretti.

“The young lad is having some really big problems adjusting to the car and maybe Yuki [Tsunoda] should be in that position. Think he probably deserved that drive more than Liam.”