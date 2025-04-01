Yuki Tsunoda details immediate Red Bull challenge ahead of debut

Yuki Tsunoda has acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing him as he prepares to make his Red Bull debut at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Tsunoda has received a dream promotion into the second Red Bull seat following the team’s brutal decision to ditch Liam Lawson following his troubled two-race stay with the senior team.

23-year-old Lawson will return to Racing Bulls - Red Bull’s sister team - after being axed just two races into the new F1 season and having failed to adapt to the team’s challenging RB21 car.

That has given the 24-year-old Japanese racer the opportunity to have the shot he feels he has always deserved in becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull.

Tsunoda has only had a couple of sessions in Red Bull’s simulator and has admitted that his first challenge will be to get to grips with the RB21, and fast.

"It’s been a bit of a crazy week! I was happy when I was told the news I would be driving for Oracle Red Bull Racing, my main emotions were excitement and motivation,” Tsunoda said ahead of his home race at Suzuka.

“I feel honoured to be driving for the Team. To make my debut for Oracle Red Bull Racing at my home race in Japan makes it even more crazy. This week is going be insane, it’s a mix of pressure for the challenge and excitement. This is a huge step for my career and what I want to achieve.

Tsunoda has already tried out the RB21 in Red Bull's simulator

“The message from the Team has been to keep doing what you’re doing and perform. I need to be as close to Max as possible to try and compete for the Constructors’ title and benefit the Team strategically in every race.

“I am aware of the challenges the RB21 has and my job is to try to understand it and develop this car too. My first challenge is to get to grips with this car, I have driven it on the sim but my first time will be in practice, so I have to get up to speed quickly.

“I’ve been working with my new team in the UK over the last week to prepare as best I can and I will continue that ethic once we get to Suzuka.

"I will take learnings from Max and try and get the most from this weekend for the Team. My goal is to drive fast, give lots of feedback and make the car better.”

There will be huge excitement and expectation surrounding Tsunoda’s Red Bull debut as he races in front of his home crowd.

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has seemingly eased the pressure on Tsunoda by ruling out further driver changes at the team this year.

"Yuki Tsunoda will finish the season,” Marko told Formel1.de.

"Yuki Tsunoda is a fast driver, we know that, but he's had his ups and downs. That’s why we thought Lawson was the better and stronger candidate.

“But Yuki has undergone a transformation. He changed his management, and in this situation, this was simply the best option.”