Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning Ferrari F1 car set for Monaco auction

One of Michael Schumacher's iconic Ferraris is set for auction at this year's Monaco Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher’s 2001 F1 championship-winning Ferrari car will be auctioned at the Monaco Grand Prix later this year.

Schumacher won his fourth F1 title in 2001, winning nine of the 17 races.

RM Sotheby’s will handle the auction of Schumacher’s title-winning machine, which guided him to victory at the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix.

The auction will take place during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, making it the first time an F1 car has been sold at F1’s iconic street race.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat, director of sales at RM Sotheby’s, said: “Victory on the streets of Monte-Carlo alone would make this a hugely significant Ferrari, but to do so in the same season that it crossed the line to capture both the Drivers’ and [Teams]’ World Championships – the first back-to-back championship double in Ferrari history – takes it to a completely different level.

“We are very excited to take chassis 211 back to the site of its historic win, and to be able to auction it during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is an immense privilege.”

The same Ferrari was sold in 2017 by Sotheby’s in New York for $7.5 million.

This means that the final price will likely exceed that.

Jenson Button’s 2009 Brawn GP car will be auctioned in Miami later this year.

The car, which Button owns and was gifted at the end of his memorable 2009 campaign, has been part of his personal collection.

Bonhams will be responsible for the auction in May.

It’s highly unlikely that either auction will break the record.

A Mercedes W196R was sold for £42.7m earlier this year - RM Sotheby’s held the auction at Mercedes’ headquarters in Stuttgart.

Another W196R was sold for £19.6m in 2013.

Lewis Hamilton’s first Mercedes F1 car - the W04 - was sold for £15.1m in 2023. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

