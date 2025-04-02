Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes breakthrough after “promising” start to F1 2025

Toto Wolff has revealed that the Mercedes 2025 F1 car has proved to be “stable” and “consistent” - something that wasn’t the case in recent seasons.

Mercedes have enjoyed their strongest start to a campaign since 2021, with George Russell scoring back-to-back podium finishes in Bahrain and China.

Russell’s results put him third in the F1 drivers’ championship, nine points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Mercedes have notoriously struggled since the start of the ‘ground effect’ rules in 2022.

They were plagued with ill-handling and inconsistency over the past three seasons.

However, in 2025, it appears that Mercedes finally have a car “that the drivers feel confident in.”

Speaking ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Wolff said: “We will be aiming to build on our solid start to the season in the upcoming triple-header. The W16 has proved a stable and consistent platform so far, and a car that the drivers feel confident in. That led to good performances in Australia and China, and our best start to a season since 2021.

“We know we have more performance to find if we are to challenge at the very front race though. Development isn’t the work of a moment either. The races in Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia will therefore be about maximising what we have right now.

“Our competitors will undoubtedly bounce back from the recent double-header, too. Therefore, we will need to be at our best if we want to continue our promising start.”

Wolff lauds Russell’s start to 2025

2025 is a big season for Russell, given that he is out of contract at the end of the season.

While Wolff has publicly expressed his desire to keep the same driver line-up for next year, Red Bull’s dip in form might tempt Max Verstappen to consider his options.

Wolff expressed serious interest in signing Verstappen as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton last year - but could not bring the Dutchman to Mercedes.

Wolff believes Russell is performing “exactly how we knew he would as the senior driver” for Mercedes.

“Suzuka, with its fast sweeps and elevation change, provide a proper test for both driver and car,” Wolff added. This will be Kimi’s first experience there and, whilst it will be another new challenge for him, he will be looking forward to it. He has handled everything thrown at him so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing his continued development.

“George meanwhile has enjoyed his strongest start to a season in his F1 career. He has delivered with maturity, consistency, and speed. He is performing exactly how we knew he would as the senior driver of the works Mercedes team. He will be looking to continue in that form in Japan this weekend.”