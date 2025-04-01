“A few teams” have approached Sergio Perez about F1 return

Sergio Perez has revealed he has been approached by “a few teams” about a potential F1 return.

The 35-year-old Mexican was left without a drive for 2025 after he was dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season.

Perez stated he would take a sabbatical for six months to recover from his torrid 2024 before deciding the next step in his career.

He has remained open to a possible F1 comeback and confirmed several teams have reached out to him regarding a drive in 2026.

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it,” Perez told F1.com.

"That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.

“We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I’m only coming back if the project makes sense, and it’s something I can enjoy.

“I’ve spent a long time in F1 already, I’ve done most of it. Once you step back, you realise how much you give up in life to be in the sport. So, to be in F1 fully committed, I need the motivation.

“It’s good to be in this position knowing that people are keen on you as a drive. People have short memories in F1.

“Within a couple of races, they forget what you have done. People realise that my position was not the easiest one in F1 – and I’ve done extremely well overall.”

One of those teams is believed to be Cadillac, who are joining the F1 grid in 2026.

The new American operation have already outlined that they are looking for an experienced F1 driver to place in one of their seats - and Perez would fit the bill.

Perez backs Tsunoda to succeed at Red Bull

Perez also waded in on Red Bull’s decision to swap Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, who he has backed to succeed at the main team following his shock promotion.

“I really want the team to do well, as I have a lot of friends at the team,” Perez added. “I spent four years with them and I want to see them doing well. It’s just a very hard thing to talk about.

“Right now, I’m on the outside, I’ve been in touch with some team members there – but when you’re not there internally, it’s hard to know [what’s happening].

“For me, it was very simple, the car is just quite difficult to get 100% out of it, to get the confidence out of it – and the things I struggled with, even Adrian [Newey, the team’s former design chief] talked about them.

“But I want to wish them the best. Woody, who is a great friend of mine, is engineering Yuki now so I really hope they do well.

“Yuki has the talent, has the speed and, more than that, you need the mentality to cope with it. I think he has the right mentality and the right attitude to cope with it. I hope they will succeed.”