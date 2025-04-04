Measures introduced to combat F1 Japanese GP grass fires

Measures have been introduced to prevent further grass fires at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

The FIA has announced it is taking “preemptive measures” in a bid to prevent further grass fires from breaking out at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Friday’s second practice session had to be red-flagged twice when the grass caught fire on two separate occasions.

FP2 was halted four times with the first two red flags caused by Jack Doohan’s huge crash, and Fernando Alonso beaching his Aston Martin in the gravel.

A few minutes after the session resumed after Alonso’s car had been recovered, the cars had to return to the pits due to the grass catching fire between Dunlop and Degner One.

That was safely extinguished but the session was suspended for a fourth and final time in the closing minutes when a bigger patch of grass caught fire near Spoon Curve.

The particularly dry grass caught fire after sparks flying from the floors of cars were blown onto the side of the track by gusty winds at Suzuka.

F1’s governing body is taking action to avoid further disruption to the rest of the weekend.

As well as cutting the grass as short as possible and removing any loose, dried grass, it is also set to be artificially dampened before Saturday’s track action gets underway.

Response teams will also be stationed around the circuit in the event any fires break out during final practice and qualifying.

A statement from the FIA, sent to media including Crash.net, said:

“While we continue to look into the fires that occurred during FP2, our focus before tomorrow will be on taking preemptive measures.

“The grass has been cut as short as possible, and loose, dried grass has been removed from affected areas.

“Prior to tomorrow's sessions, the grass will be dampened, and specific response teams will be stationed around the track.”

McLaren topped both practice sessions on Friday, with Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri taking turns to set the pace.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

