2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

McLaren once again topped the timesheets on Friday
Oscar Piastri topped Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix. 

Piastri sets pace in FP2

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m28.114s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m28.163s
3Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.518s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.544s
5Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.559s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.567s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.586s
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.670s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.757s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.832s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.023s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.062s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.335s
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.507s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.654s
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.733s
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.978s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.625s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.845s
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.659s

Piastri set the pace for McLaren in a truncated second practice at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Around 40 minutes of running was lost due to four red flags throughout the hour-long FP2 session, but Piastri produced the quickest time, 0.049s ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Isack Hadjar was third-fastest for Racing Bulls, ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Liam Lawson, who has returned to Red Bull's sister team following his shock early demotion. 

George Russell took sixth in his Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top-10 for Alpine and Williams.

Jack Doohan caused a lengthy first red flag when he suffered a hefty crash at Turn 1, causing significant damage to his Alpine. 

The session had only just resumed when Fernando Alonso beached his Aston Martin in the gravel at Degner, resulting in a second red flag. 

Two late red flags disrupted the end of FP2 when grass fires broke out at the side of the track due to sparks from underneath the cars being blown onto the parched grass by the gusty winds. 

Norris fastest in FP1 

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m28.549s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.712s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.965s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.051s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29,065s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.172s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.222s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.225s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.284s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.333s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.392s
12Ryo HirakawaJPNBWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.394s
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.536s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.547s
15Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m29.708s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.758s
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.023s
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.077s
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.123s
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.147s

Lando Norris topped the opening F1 practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

It wasn’t an entirely smooth session for the F1 championship leader, who ran wide at the final chicane in the early minutes of FP1.

Once he got a lap together, it was good enough to put Norris top of the timesheets.

Norris was fastest by just over a tenth, with Mercedes’ George Russell completing the top two.

Russell showed great pace throughout the first session - setting the fastest time initially on the medium tyres.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three for Ferrari, although he was over four-tenths away from Norris’ best time.

Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top four in the second Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was in fifth-place, just ahead of new teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

It was an encouraging session for Tsunoda, who was around a tenth off the reigning world champion.

Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.

