2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Oscar Piastri topped Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Piastri sets pace in FP2

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m28.114s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m28.163s 3 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.518s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.544s 5 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.559s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.567s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.586s 8 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.670s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.757s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.832s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m29.023s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.062s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.335s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.507s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.654s 16 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.733s 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.978s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.625s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.845s 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.659s

Piastri set the pace for McLaren in a truncated second practice at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Around 40 minutes of running was lost due to four red flags throughout the hour-long FP2 session, but Piastri produced the quickest time, 0.049s ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Isack Hadjar was third-fastest for Racing Bulls, ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Liam Lawson, who has returned to Red Bull's sister team following his shock early demotion.

George Russell took sixth in his Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top-10 for Alpine and Williams.

Jack Doohan caused a lengthy first red flag when he suffered a hefty crash at Turn 1, causing significant damage to his Alpine.

The session had only just resumed when Fernando Alonso beached his Aston Martin in the gravel at Degner, resulting in a second red flag.

Two late red flags disrupted the end of FP2 when grass fires broke out at the side of the track due to sparks from underneath the cars being blown onto the parched grass by the gusty winds.

Norris fastest in FP1

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m28.549s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.712s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.965s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.051s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29,065s 6 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.172s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.222s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.225s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.284s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m29.333s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m29.392s 12 Ryo Hirakawa JPN BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.394s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.536s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.547s 15 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m29.708s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.758s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.023s 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.077s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.123s 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.147s

Lando Norris topped the opening F1 practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

It wasn’t an entirely smooth session for the F1 championship leader, who ran wide at the final chicane in the early minutes of FP1.

Once he got a lap together, it was good enough to put Norris top of the timesheets.

Norris was fastest by just over a tenth, with Mercedes’ George Russell completing the top two.

Russell showed great pace throughout the first session - setting the fastest time initially on the medium tyres.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three for Ferrari, although he was over four-tenths away from Norris’ best time.

Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top four in the second Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was in fifth-place, just ahead of new teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

It was an encouraging session for Tsunoda, who was around a tenth off the reigning world champion.

Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.