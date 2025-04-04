2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri topped Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
Piastri sets pace in FP2
|2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.114s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.163s
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.518s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.544s
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.559s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.567s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.586s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.670s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.757s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.832s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.023s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.062s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.335s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.507s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.654s
|16
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.733s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.978s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.625s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.845s
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.659s
Piastri set the pace for McLaren in a truncated second practice at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
Around 40 minutes of running was lost due to four red flags throughout the hour-long FP2 session, but Piastri produced the quickest time, 0.049s ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Isack Hadjar was third-fastest for Racing Bulls, ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Liam Lawson, who has returned to Red Bull's sister team following his shock early demotion.
George Russell took sixth in his Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top-10 for Alpine and Williams.
Jack Doohan caused a lengthy first red flag when he suffered a hefty crash at Turn 1, causing significant damage to his Alpine.
The session had only just resumed when Fernando Alonso beached his Aston Martin in the gravel at Degner, resulting in a second red flag.
Two late red flags disrupted the end of FP2 when grass fires broke out at the side of the track due to sparks from underneath the cars being blown onto the parched grass by the gusty winds.
Norris fastest in FP1
|2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.549s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.712s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.965s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.051s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29,065s
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.172s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.222s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.225s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.284s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.333s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.392s
|12
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.394s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.536s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.547s
|15
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.708s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.758s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.023s
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.077s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.123s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.147s
Lando Norris topped the opening F1 practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.
It wasn’t an entirely smooth session for the F1 championship leader, who ran wide at the final chicane in the early minutes of FP1.
Once he got a lap together, it was good enough to put Norris top of the timesheets.
Norris was fastest by just over a tenth, with Mercedes’ George Russell completing the top two.
Russell showed great pace throughout the first session - setting the fastest time initially on the medium tyres.
Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three for Ferrari, although he was over four-tenths away from Norris’ best time.
Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top four in the second Ferrari.
Max Verstappen was in fifth-place, just ahead of new teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
It was an encouraging session for Tsunoda, who was around a tenth off the reigning world champion.
Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.