Max Verstappen makes Red Bull ‘limitation’ admission despite impressive win

Max Verstappen says Red Bull “need more” if they are to fight for the F1 world championship in 2025.

The four-time world champion fended off a race-long challenge from the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to claim an impressive first victory of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix.

After taking pole position with an incredible lap on Saturday, Verstappen brilliantly controlled the race to beat Norris by 1.4 seconds and secure a fourth successive win at Suzuka.

The result has seen Verstappen move to within a point of Norris at the top of the 2025 world championship standings.

Despite closing in on his title rival, Verstappen admitted Red Bull still have issues they need to get on top of.

“We still have work to do, we still have limitations,” Verstappen told Sky.

“But knowing the limitations, you try to find the limit of how much to push it. We will just try to maximise everything that we have.

“But to fight for the title, we need more.”

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Verstappen added: “It was very hard to pass around here. Bahrain—completely different track, very tough on tyres, tyres overheating as well.

“We still have work to do. But it does show that if we really nail everything, we can be up there. But from our side, we want to be better than just sometimes being up there. So we just keep working hard and just see where we can be at in Bahrain already.

“Hopefully we keep on improving the car with the through corner balance, and then hopefully it unlocks also just in general a bit more pace.”

On Red Bull’s hopes of curing their current limitations, Verstappen said: “I think we know our limitations.

“So we just have to try and run against that limitation as much as we can. But yeah, it's still not fixed. So this is hopefully going to be fixed soon, but I cannot give you a timeline on that.

“It's just about trying to find that limit, which is really sensitive for us at the moment.”

Drivers’ title the focus for Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed his side are putting most of their focus on Verstappen’s bid to win a fifth straight world title.

"Our priority is the drivers' championship. The constructors' will be harder but it is a long year and you never give up," Horner told Sky Sports.

"It is a marathon and things can change. It is all about maximising your opportunities and we have done that this weekend.

"That was one of Max's best weekends. Max, without any debate, is the best driver in the world currently, but you are a team, not a driver. Winning is a real tonic."

Red Bull lie third in the constructors’ championship, 50 points behind reigning world champions McLaren.