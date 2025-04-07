Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull setup gamble: ‘I wanted a bit more consistency’

“So I mean, if I had one more qualifying, I would do a different approach.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Yuki Tsunoda has admitted he should have taken a “different approach” to setting up his Red Bull F1 car at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Tsunoda made his debut for Red Bull at Suzuka on Sunday after being given the call-up following Liam Lawson’s tough start to the year.

While Tsunoda showed flashes of pace throughout practice, he could not make it into Q3.

Tsunoda had to settle for 14th on the grid following Carlos Sainz’s penalty for impeding in qualifying.

With overtaking almost impossible on race day, Tsunoda could only finish 12th on his Red Bull debut.

It was disappointing for Tsunoda, given that teammate Max Verstappen won the race from pole position.

1997 F1 world championJacques Villeneuve questioned Tsunoda’s “safe” setup choice of running with more downforce than Verstappen, which he felt cost the Japanese driver.

Reflecting on the race, Tsunoda conceded that the setup he ultimately chose was focused on consistency rather than ultimate speed.

In hindsight, Tsunoda would have gone for something different.

“Until FP2, [we had] lots of red flags and I wasn’t able to drive properly with such a limited time. I was already doing a lot of setup changes from FP1 to FP2,” Tsunoda said.

“Already FP2 to FP3, I did a massive change as well. I started to have a bit of confusion there. And in the end, I just wanted to have a bit more consistency.

“So even though I knew it was going to be a compromise in the dry, especially in the race, I just wanted to have a bit of consistency. And I felt at that point that for qualifying at least, I had a bit more confidence to extract performance from the package.

“So I mean, if I had one more qualifying, I would do a different approach. But I think it was the best choice I could have done in that scenario.”

Marko encouraged by Tsunoda

While the result wasn’t what Tsunoda wanted, Helmut Marko was fairly encouraged by the pace he showed throughout the weekend.

As quoted by F1.com, Marko said: “He lost out by making a mistake in Qualifying at Turn 1, but in all the other sessions, he was pretty near two-to-three tenths to Max, and that is what we are looking for.”

Red Bull will need Tsunoda to score points in the coming races as they continue to fall further behind McLaren in the constructors’ standings.

In the drivers’ championship, Verstappen is just one point off Lando Norris after three races.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
“Narrative” pointing at Marc Marquez struggle in Qatar is scrutinised
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia given important advice as Jorge Martin returns at Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Former racer, title-winning team owner Shigeaki Hattori dies after car crash
Shigeaki Hattori
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo gets Ducati comparison: “Rear is not helping the front”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull setup gamble: ‘I wanted a bit more consistency’
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Kenny Roberts Jr returns to the track on KR211V MotoGP machine
Kenny Roberts Jr, Valencia 2006
F1 News
2h ago
‘Not a good sign’ for Ferrari spotted from Lewis Hamilton on-board
Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing weekend in Japan
F1 News
4h ago
McLaren suggest Max Verstappen’s title bid “very difficult to keep up” without best car
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen