Top FIA executive resigns amid fallout with Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The FIA’s deputy president for sport Robert Reid has resigned due to a “fundamental breakdown in governance standards within motorsport's global governing body”.

Reid’s sudden departure marks the latest senior resignation at F1’s governing body in the last 12 months and comes following a reported falling out with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Scot stood alongside Ben Sulayem during their successful election campaign in 2021 but has taken aim at the Emirati’s controversial leadership, which now faces fresh questions.

“When I took on this role, it was to serve the FIA’s members; not to serve power,” Reid wrote in a social media post acknowledging his resignation.

“Over time, I have witnessed a steady erosion of the principles we promised to uphold.

“Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to represent.

“My resignation is not about personalities; it is about principles.

"Motorsport deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent, and member-driven. I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that does not reflect those values.

“This is not the end of my service to motorsport. I will continue to advocate for reform, transparency, and governance that respects the FIA’s members and the integrity of our sport.”

Ben Sulayem is due to make his first appearance at an F1 race this season at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Motorsport UK boss slams FIA - again

Meanwhile, Motorsport UK chairman David Richards has accused the FIA of a “shift of the moral compass”.

Richards, who was recently barred from attending a meeting of the FIA world council because he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement, levelled the accusation towards Ben Sulayem in an open letter this week.

The response followed a reply from the FIA to concerns a clearly dissatisfied Richards raised in a latter last month threatening legal action.

“What is disappointing in this letter from Alberto [Villarreal, FIA General Manager] is the disregard for the very real concerns that have been expressed, not just by myself, but a growing number of people, that the governance and constitutional organisation of the FIA is becoming ever more opaque and concentrating power in the hands of the President alone.

“There are many things to be proud of that the FIA team in Geneva have achieved over the last three years.

“But we cannot allow a shift of the moral compass of our leadership to simply dismiss any request for transparency and open discourse.

“I am in the Middle East for the next week and hope that I may meet with the FIA President to express my views face to face and agree an acceptable outcome.”