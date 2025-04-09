Christian Horner tips "game-changer" moment in F1 2025 season

Could the Spanish Grand Prix have a major say on which driver wins this year's F1 world championship?

Horner, Verstappen
Horner, Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the flexi-wing clampdown for the Spanish Grand Prix could be a “game-changer” in the F1 title race.

One point separates Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship.

Verstappen delivered a masterclass to win the last race at Suzuka from pole position.

It means Verstappen, Norris and Oscar Piastri have one race win each heading into this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

It’s widely accepted that McLaren has the fastest car in F1, even if it has been difficult for both drivers to tame on occasion.

For the Spanish GP in June, the FIA will introduce stricter tests to combat flexible front wings.

Red Bull expect that the new ruling will potentially impact McLaren’s competitiveness, opening the door for Verstappen in the title race.

Before that, there are still five races, meaning Verstappen will have to stay in touching distance to capitalise.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the race on Sunday, Horner said:  “Well look, I mean, in the first three races, we’ve [finished] 0.8 of a second behind Lando – We were fourth in China and won this race.

“So we’re one point behind in the driver’s championship. Don’t underestimate the regulation change of race nine, you know, with these front wings. That could be a game-changer. The first four are super tight, and as you well know, there’s no better tonic than a win.”

Horner: Verstappen is “very committed”

Amid Red Bull’s downturn in form, Verstappen’s F1 future continues to dominate the headlines.

With both Mercedes drivers out of contract at the end of 2025, Verstappen could be an option for them.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expressed serious interest in Verstappen last year before deciding on Kimi Antonelli.

Aston Martin, who Honda will power from next year, have an interest in Verstappen.

However, Horner is confident Verstappen is “very committed” to Red Bull and that interest in his driver is to be expected.

“I think Max has made his position very clear on that before the weekend,” Horner added.

“He’s very committed to the team, the environment he’s in. He’s working harder than I’ve ever seen behind the scenes with his engineering staff.

“Max is, of course, the most demand driver in the paddock. But I think he’s content where he is, we know we need to continue improving – and I don’t see him anywhere else.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi on Jorge Martin: “Sometimes we were angry with each other”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Under-the-radar Ducati team a key threat to podium at Qatar MotoGP?
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner tips "game-changer" moment in F1 2025 season
Horner, Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Scott Redding explains how Toprak Razgatlioglu caused self-doubt in BMW years
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Major development in Liberty Media’s bid to buy MotoGP
MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Michelin: ‘Reworked’ rear, ‘modified’ front for Qatar MotoGP
2024 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia's "this track is known..." tease before Qatar MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton told that Ferrari problem “fixable” - but “will take time”
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Marc Marquez disadvantage? Five key talking points at Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
F1 Feature
4h ago
Can Ferrari fix their issue? Five key questions ahead of F1 Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc