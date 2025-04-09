Christian Horner tips "game-changer" moment in F1 2025 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the flexi-wing clampdown for the Spanish Grand Prix could be a “game-changer” in the F1 title race.

One point separates Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship.

Verstappen delivered a masterclass to win the last race at Suzuka from pole position.

It means Verstappen, Norris and Oscar Piastri have one race win each heading into this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

It’s widely accepted that McLaren has the fastest car in F1, even if it has been difficult for both drivers to tame on occasion.

For the Spanish GP in June, the FIA will introduce stricter tests to combat flexible front wings.

Red Bull expect that the new ruling will potentially impact McLaren’s competitiveness, opening the door for Verstappen in the title race.

Before that, there are still five races, meaning Verstappen will have to stay in touching distance to capitalise.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the race on Sunday, Horner said: “Well look, I mean, in the first three races, we’ve [finished] 0.8 of a second behind Lando – We were fourth in China and won this race.

“So we’re one point behind in the driver’s championship. Don’t underestimate the regulation change of race nine, you know, with these front wings. That could be a game-changer. The first four are super tight, and as you well know, there’s no better tonic than a win.”

Horner: Verstappen is “very committed”

Amid Red Bull’s downturn in form, Verstappen’s F1 future continues to dominate the headlines.

With both Mercedes drivers out of contract at the end of 2025, Verstappen could be an option for them.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expressed serious interest in Verstappen last year before deciding on Kimi Antonelli.

Aston Martin, who Honda will power from next year, have an interest in Verstappen.

However, Horner is confident Verstappen is “very committed” to Red Bull and that interest in his driver is to be expected.

“I think Max has made his position very clear on that before the weekend,” Horner added.

“He’s very committed to the team, the environment he’s in. He’s working harder than I’ve ever seen behind the scenes with his engineering staff.

“Max is, of course, the most demand driver in the paddock. But I think he’s content where he is, we know we need to continue improving – and I don’t see him anywhere else.”