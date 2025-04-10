Fernando Alonso fires shot at “last two eras of champions” in latest Max Verstappen praise

Fernando Alonso has continued to praise Max Verstappen by firing a shot at the “last two eras of champions.”

Verstappen has won four consecutive F1 drivers’ titles.

The Dutchman is once again in the fight to win a fifth straight crown, sitting just one point behind Lando Norris at the top of the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen produced a generational lap in qualifying at Suzuka to beat the McLarens to pole position.

He converted pole position into the win, reducing Norris’ lead at the top of the F1 standings.

Verstappen’s performance across the weekend didn’t go unnoticed by Alonso.

Alonso hailed Verstappen for his incredible qualifying lap in Japan, stating: “Only he can do it.”

The 43-year-old continued to praise Verstappen after the race, likening his season to his 2012 F1 title near-miss.

Alonso narrowly missed out on the 2012 title to Sebastian Vettel despite never quite having the fastest car on the grid.

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Alonso explained why he’s such a big fan of Verstappen.

“I think he is the best. I have been saying this for a number of years,” Alonso said as quoted by GPBlog.

“He has reached a level where the rest of us are not yet. I like it when people win who do not have the best car, and I think everyone agrees with that.”

Alonso’s dig at other F1 champions

According to Alonso, what sets Verstappen apart is the competition he's faced during his title battles.

In 2021, Verstappen went head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton in similar machinery.

For most of 2022, Verstappen and Charles Leclerc duelled until Ferrari dropped off after the summer break.

Similarly, in 2024, Verstappen held on to the title lead despite Red Bull’s dip in form.

While Alonso didn’t name anyone in particular, he’s not been afraid to throw shade at some of his old rivals over the years - Hamilton and Vettel, in particular.

“There have been periods of dominance in the last twenty years in F1,” Alonso added.

“Great teams and drivers, but the victories were a little bit on the easy side. With Max, except for 2023, he had serious competition in 2022 and also in the last year.

“And obviously in 2021 with Lewis. The championships that Max has won, except in 2023, were in a more fighting way than the last two eras of champions.”