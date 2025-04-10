Fernando Alonso fires shot at “last two eras of champions” in latest Max Verstappen praise

“The championships that Max has won, except in 2023, were in a more fighting way than the last two eras of champions.”

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has continued to praise Max Verstappen by firing a shot at the “last two eras of champions.”

Verstappen has won four consecutive F1 drivers’ titles.

The Dutchman is once again in the fight to win a fifth straight crown, sitting just one point behind Lando Norris at the top of the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen produced a generational lap in qualifying at Suzuka to beat the McLarens to pole position.

He converted pole position into the win, reducing Norris’ lead at the top of the F1 standings.

Verstappen’s performance across the weekend didn’t go unnoticed by Alonso.

Alonso hailed Verstappen for his incredible qualifying lap in Japan, stating: “Only he can do it.”

The 43-year-old continued to praise Verstappen after the race, likening his season to his 2012 F1 title near-miss.

Alonso narrowly missed out on the 2012 title to Sebastian Vettel despite never quite having the fastest car on the grid.

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Alonso explained why he’s such a big fan of Verstappen.

“I think he is the best. I have been saying this for a number of years,” Alonso said as quoted by GPBlog.

“He has reached a level where the rest of us are not yet. I like it when people win who do not have the best car, and I think everyone agrees with that.”

Alonso’s dig at other F1 champions

According to Alonso, what sets Verstappen apart is the competition he's faced during his title battles.

In 2021, Verstappen went head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton in similar machinery.

For most of 2022, Verstappen and Charles Leclerc duelled until Ferrari dropped off after the summer break.

Similarly, in 2024, Verstappen held on to the title lead despite Red Bull’s dip in form.

While Alonso didn’t name anyone in particular, he’s not been afraid to throw shade at some of his old rivals over the years - Hamilton and Vettel, in particular.

“There have been periods of dominance in the last twenty years in F1,” Alonso added.

“Great teams and drivers, but the victories were a little bit on the easy side. With Max, except for 2023, he had serious competition in 2022 and also in the last year.

“And obviously in 2021 with Lewis. The championships that Max has won, except in 2023, were in a more fighting way than the last two eras of champions.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
12m ago
Fernando Alonso fires shot at “last two eras of champions” in latest Max Verstappen praise
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
36m ago
Former FIA CEO breaks silence about ‘serious challenges’ she saw
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayam
MotoGP News
39m ago
Alex Marquez on leading MotoGP standings: ‘Pressure is on the others to catch me’
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
45m ago
Jorge Martin: “Big dominance from Ducati, big step from Aprilia”
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
56m ago
Jack Doohan reveals pain side-effects from massive F1 shunt
Jack Doohan

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci “really happy” ahead of Assen WorldSBK return after 2024 horror crash
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez admits Qatar MotoGP ‘first track I’m not faster than rivals at’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri shrugs off Red Bull’s front wing clampdown talk: “We’ll be strong all year”
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz risks penalty by dropping expletive criticising FIA fine
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari ‘rushing upgrades through’ amid fundamental design flaw talk
Ferrari are bringing upgrades to their 2025 F1 car