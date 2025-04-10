Former FIA CEO breaks silence about ‘serious challenges’ she saw

The FIA’s former chief executive Natalie Robyn has claimed the F1’s governing body has “serious ongoing structural challenges”.

Robyn started work for the FIA in late 2022 but left her position as CEO after just 18 months in the role last May.

In a statement at the time, the FIA described her departure as being “by mutual agreement to pursue opportunities outside of the FIA”.

According to BBC Sport, Robyn was “forced to resign following disagreements” with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

She has now broken her silence and taken aim at Ben Sulayem’s leadership following a series of controversies.

Robyn said she worked under “challenging circumstances” and accused the FIA of not following “professional processes”.

"During my tenure as CEO, I worked under challenging circumstances to strengthen the federation's governance framework and upgrade its operational transparency,” Robyn told BBC Sport.

"The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges.

"When professional processes are not adhered to and stakeholders are excluded from decision-making, it undermines the foundation of a strong organisation.

"I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution.

"I worked closely with Robert during my time at the FIA and I have a great deal of respect for him and of course his commitment to the future of motorsport.”

FIA rocked by top executive resignation

Robyn’s decision to speak publicly for the first time since leaving her role comes in the wake of another shock departure at the FIA.

Robert Reid resigned from his role as deputy president for sport on Thursday, citing “a fundamental breakdown in governance standards” within the FIA.

Reid’s claim raises further questions about Ben Sulayem’s leadership.

The Scott was a key member of the Emirati’s team when he was elected FIA president in December 2021 but the pair have since fallen out.

"When I took on this role, it was to serve the FIA's members, not to serve power,” Reid explained.

"Over time, I have witnessed a steady erosion of the principles we promised to uphold.

"Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to present."