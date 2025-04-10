Lewis Hamilton confirms upgrade as he addresses Ferrari car concerns

Lewis Hamilton addresses rumours about Ferrari's 2025 F1 car having a fundamental design flaw.

Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Bahrain paddock on Thursday
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Bahrain paddock on Thursday

Lewis Hamilton confirmed Ferrari are bringing an upgrade at the Bahrain Grand Prix but insists he feels “no huge issues” with their F1 car.

Ferrari’s torrid start to the 2025 season has led to speculation that the team are battling a fundamental design flaw with their SF25 car, which has underperformed across the opening three races.

A lack of competitiveness in Australia - where Charles Leclerc and Hamilton could only finish eighth and 10th - was followed by a double disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s disqualification was due to excessive plank wear, which only added fuel to early suggestions that Ferrari are facing a ride height problem which may also explain their fundamental performance deficit.

There is widely held belief in the F1 paddock that Ferrari are unable to run their car as low as they want, costing them vital downforce and lap time.

Ferrari have remained tight-lipped about the rumours but are bringing what is seen as being a key floor upgrade to Bahrain in a bid to save their season.

Speaking ahead of the weekend on Thursday, the seven-time world champion revealed Ferrari have indeed brought an upgrade package as expected, though he downplayed concerns about his car.

“We’ve got an upgrade this weekend so I’m excited we’re going to hopefully have a bit more downforce,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“I’m not really feeling a huge amount of issues just we lack overall performance at the moment pace wise, which we will hopefully take a step this weekend.

“On my side, it’s rear-end a little bit [I’m struggling with] and that’s about it.”

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari three-tenths behind McLaren

Leclerc scored Ferrari’s best result in a grand prix this season by finishing a distant fourth in Japan last time out.

The Monegasque hopes the new parts will lift Ferrari’s performance, though he concedes it won’t be enough to close the estimated three-tenth gap to F1 pacesetters McLaren.

“We’ve got some new bits on the car coming which I hope will help us to close that gap a little bit.

“Whether it will be enough to close the complete gap, I don’t think so. I don’t think there is that in what we are bringing here.

“But I hope it will help us to at least be closer. It’s still quite a significant step.

“In Suzuka I think this was the gap that there is between McLaren and ourselves, which is three-tenths.

“We need to work very hard in order to catch that and that’s what we are doing and I’m confident we can close that gap.

“Again, what we are bringing here, I don’t think will be enough, but hopefully short-term we will have other things which will help us to be closer.”

Ferrari head into this weekend fourth in the constructors’ championship and 76 points behind McLaren. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “I don't want to touch the bike” in Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda calls Max Verstappen’s ability to handle extreme Red Bull setup “incredible”
Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Why I’d have escaped ride-through penalty at COTA
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris on Max Verstappen title fight: ‘He’ll be close behind for a long time’
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin “understands” injury testing block: “You don't let a rival do it”
Jorge Martin, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
George Russell calls latest FIA exit “not really a big surprise” as crisis deepens
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms upgrade as he addresses Ferrari car concerns
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Bahrain paddock on Thursday
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio wants to ‘break factory Ducati riders’ balls’ in Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Moto3 News
2h ago
Marc Marquez protege out of Qatar Moto3 after breakout COTA debut
Maximo Quiles, Aspar Moto3, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista hints at WorldSBK future: “I wouldn’t like to go home without racing that bike”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.