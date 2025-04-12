Mercedes can be “next best” to McLaren in Bahrain GP, reckons George Russell

After being largely anonymous at Suzuka, Mercedes looks a lot more competitive in Bahrain.

George Russell, Mercedes
George Russell, Mercedes
© XPB Images

George Russell believes Mercedes has the potential to become the “next best” team to the dominant McLaren in this week’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Russell set the third-quickest time in second practice on Friday, just behind McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

That was despite the 27-year-old missing the opening session at the Bahrain International Circuit, as Mercedes gave reserve driver Frederik Vesti an opportunity to drive the W16 on a grand prix weekend.

While Russell is concerned about the gap to McLaren, which stood at half a second in FP2, he thinks it might be possible for Mercedes to edge out Ferrari and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the fight for best-of-the-rest at Sakhir.

The Briton was 0.013s faster than Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on Friday, while his buffer to Verstappen in seventh place was more than three-tenths.

"We expected McLaren to be a step ahead here and we saw that today," said the three-time grand prix winner. "Long way ahead in the middle sector where tyres are overheating so we know we’ve got a bit of work to do but I think we’re in a position fighting for the next best.

"I think the Ferraris were on course for a pretty good lap, I think they had a bit of a bad last sector but I think it’s going to be close between ourselves, Ferrari and Max [Verstappen] but we just never know to be honest.

"I definitely feel, unlike the last three races, this won’t be dominated by Qualifying, this weekend is going to be dominated by race pace, tyre [degradation]. So of course you want to have a good Qualifying but the race is where the action will be."

Technical gremlins for Antonelli

Mercedes started the Bahrain weekend on the back foot, as not only Russell had to vacate his car to Vesti in FP1 but rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli was also restricted to the garage for most of the session due to a technical issue.

The Italian was able to log just three laps on Friday morning but bounced back from the disappointment to finish fifth in FP2, two spots ahead of Verstappen.

Like Russell, Antonelli also expressed confidence in Mercedes’ ability to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull this weekend. 

“FP1 was obviously quite short,” he said. “Unfortunately, I had a water leak on the car, so I had to stop and couldn’t drive for the rest of the session. That was a shame because you don’t want to miss out on laps. 

“FP2 was quite positive though. The single lap was quite good, even though I made a big mistake in sector one, and overall I felt pretty good in the car. 

“The long run was quite tricky – completely different to what we had in testing, so I had to adapt, but overall, despite the issue in FP1, it was a positive day.

“Being at a track that I know definitely helped get me up to speed more quickly today. I felt straightaway in FP2 that I had confidence with the car and despite the track being different to when I’ve driven here previously, I had the confidence to be able to push.

“McLaren still seem to be the favourite but I think we should be fighting for the top five in tomorrow’s Qualifying. We can definitely take the fight to the Red Bulls and Ferrari, but let’s wait and see what Saturday brings."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
16m ago
Yuki Tsunoda frustrated by Red Bull “miscommunication” after “messy” day in Bahrain
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
WSBK
34m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
37m ago
Andrea Locatelli “quite happy” with Yamaha WorldSBK performance, targets Assen podium
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
56m ago
Jack Miller explains Qatar crashes: “A bit too greedy, full commitment”
Jack Miller
MotoGP News
58m ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP qualifying and sprint race today: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo

More News

F1 News
58m ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris hits back at Red Bull: They should do a better job than complaining about things
Lando Norris
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso explains bizarre steering wheel detachment issue in Bahrain F1 practice
Aston Martin
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Mercedes can be “next best” to McLaren in Bahrain GP, reckons George Russell
George Russell, Mercedes