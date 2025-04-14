Max Verstappen manager gave ‘a piece of his mind, stormed off’ from Red Bull row

Max Verstappen's manager reportedly had a heated exchange with Red Bull's Helmut Marko in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen's manager and Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen's manager and Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen’s manager reportedly had a bust-up with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko following the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull endured a disappointing weekend in Bahrain with Verstappen only able to finish sixth, three places ahead of new teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

The four-time world champion was left frustrated by a combination of his car’s poor performance, handling issues, and Red Bull’s pit stop misery as he lost ground in the F1 world championship.

Tensions in the Red Bull camp appeared to be high after the race, with Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen reportedly giving Marko “a piece of his mind”.

That is according to Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz, who witnessed a heated confrontation between the pair after Sunday’s race.

“I’ve got to tell you a little story,” Kravitz said on his post-race notebook.

“Afer the race, I was waiting around here for some team principals and Raymond Vermeulen, Max’s manager, came into the Red Bull garage and gave Helmut Marko what can only be described as a right piece of his mind and was remonstrating with Helmut Marko.

“Helmut Marko was just standing there taking it, and then Raymond stormed off at the back of the back of the garage, taking his pass off as he went.

“Clearly they are not happy.”

Red Bull hold ‘crisis meeting’

Red Bull’s senior management held what has been dubbed as a “crisis meeting” after a horror show at the fourth round of the season.

Team principal Christian Horner, Marko, technical director Pierre Wache and chief engineer Paul Monaghan were spotted gathered in Red Bull’s hospitality area for what appeared to be some pretty serious talks.

Reflecting on a torrid weekend for Red Bull, Marko told Motorsport: “It’s a very difficult day for Red Bull; that's obvious to all of us.

“We have to get, as soon as possible, performance in the car again and also standards like a pitstop have to work. The car is not the fastest and then the pit stops are not working. That is not acceptable.

“Very alarming. We know that we are not competitive, and there will be parts coming in the coming races, and hopefully they bring improvement.

“We have a lot of problems. The main problem is balance and grip. And out of this, so I guess the problems with the brakes came up. And then the normal procedure like a pitstop is not working, so one [issue] comes after the other.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
The key Ferrari learning breakthrough Lewis Hamilton has made
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a better weekend in Bahrain
MotoGP News
36m ago
"Huge bitter taste": Tech3 reacts to Maverick Vinales penalty
Maverick Vinales and Tech3 KTM celebrate 2nd, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
53m ago
Mercedes left in dark over reason for George Russell’s W16 issues
George Russell
F1 Feature
56m ago
Bahrain GP driver ratings: George Russell stakes claim as best driver of F1 2025 so far
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Explained: The cause of Red Bull’s horror Bahrain GP pit stops
Red Bull suffered pit stop woes with both cars

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: "Big surprise when Maverick overtook, I thought it was Acosta!"
Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen ‘head turned, looking elsewhere’ claim amid Red Bull problems
Max Verstappen
RR News
2h ago
Michael Dunlop on a Ducati; Isle of Man TT Supersport top 20 revealed
Michael Dunlop, Jerez World Superbike test 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen manager gave ‘a piece of his mind, stormed off’ from Red Bull row
Max Verstappen's manager and Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
2h ago
Aprilia issues fresh update on MotoGP champion Jorge Martin after Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP