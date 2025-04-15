Oscar Piastri’s ‘mind control’ likened to legendary F1 world champion

Oscar Piastri has been compared to a four-time F1 world champion after his sublime win in Bahrain.

Oscar Piastri is just three points off the lead of the world championship
Oscar Piastri is just three points off the lead of the world championship

Martin Brundle has compared Oscar Piastri’s calm character to that of four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost.

Piastri produced a controlled, dominant victory in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix to become F1 2025’s first repeat winner and close in on McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the world championship.

The Australian’s performance was labelled as “imperious” by Sky Sports F1 co-commentator Brundle, who likened his ability to keep his emotions in check to legendary world champion Prost.

“Bahrain gave us a great race once again, and positioned McLaren's Oscar Piastri as potentially the favourite for this year's world championship,” Brundle wrote in his column for Sky.

“Piastri has largely recovered the points deficit from his unfortunate excursion, and lengthy challenge in getting his car off the wet grass, in his hometown race in Melbourne, and he continues to add a calm confidence to his considerable speed.

“From the outside, it's as if his pulse is a flat line at all times, and I can think of few drivers who could or can control their emotions and mind like that. Alain Prost, 'the professor', would be one.”

Missed opportunity for Lando Norris

In the other side of the McLaren garage, Brundle believes it was a missed opportunity for early championship leader Norris.

The Briton fumbled his qualifying lap and ended up a disappointing sixth, before recovering to third to maintain his advantage at the top of the drivers’ standings, though his lead is just three points.

After a bruising and scrappy weekend in Bahrain, Norris worryingly admitted he is lacking confidence in McLaren’s MCL39.

“Lando Norris had a difficult qualifying and lined up sixth but would make a sensational start and flying first four corners to immediately claim third,” Brundle added.

“The problem was that in trying to maximise his grid position as far forward as possible, he overdid it, and was just ahead of his grid box, attracting a five-second penalty that he would serve at his first pit stop.

“Sometimes I can see drivers from the commentary box window wasting a metre or so of opportunity in their grid box, which is impossible to see from the cockpit, hence the big lateral yellow line to help them see out of the side of the car.

“Lando got boxed in on the safety car restart down into turn one between the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, and lost out. Overtaking Ferraris would feature strongly in his race, but despite all of that, such was the pace of the McLaren he still should have been second.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
3m ago
Porsche to introduce evo-spec 911 GT3 R in 2026
Porsche 911 GT3 Evo
MotoGP News
58m ago
“I said, ‘Come on, Maverick!’” - Vinales dreamed of history in Qatar charge
Vinales, Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
58m ago
Pedro Acosta critical of MotoGP rule which denied Maverick Vinales
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
1h ago
One F1 driver reveals dream to race at 24 Hours of Le Mans with McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
BSB News
1h ago
Ben Wilson returns to British Supersport with “underdog” team
BSB

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes reveals date for first major 2025 F1 car upgrade
George Russell, Mercedes
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez’s "honest" verdict on Qatar MotoGP battles: “Depends on strategy..."
Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Fresh doubts cast over future of F1 in Imola
Imola
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri’s ‘mind control’ likened to legendary F1 world champion
Oscar Piastri is just three points off the lead of the world championship
F1 News
3h ago
Manchester United target surprise Mercedes F1 raid for data expert
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Sir Jim Ratcliffe