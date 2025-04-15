Manchester United target surprise Mercedes F1 raid for data expert

Jim Ratcliffe could take advantage of his Mercedes F1 ties to help Manchester United.

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a Mercedes F1 engineer to help with their data analysis.

The famous English football club have endured a torrid season and currently languish 14th in the 2024-2025 Premier League table with six games remaining.

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a minority shareholder in Manchester United and could use his part-ownership of the Mercedes F1 team through his Ineos company to his benefit, according to BBC Sport.

Michael Sansoni, an engineer at the Mercedes F1 team, has been earmarked as a potential option to join Manchester United.

Sansoni is due to leave Mercedes at the end of the year and Ratcliffe is reportedly keen on bringing him onboard at Manchester United.

BBC Sport add that “no deal has been agreed yet but Ineos is a part-owner in the Mercedes F1 team, which should smooth the process.”

Ineos own 33 percent of Mercedes F1 as part of a deal which began in 2019.

One of Ratcliffe’s main targets is to improve Manchester United’s data analysis, which he described as being “still in the last century”.

Manchester United’s biggest criticism in recent years has been their recruitment, having spent over £900m on new players since 2019.

Many of those transfers have proven to be unsuccessful, leading to a wide range of criticisms of the club. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

