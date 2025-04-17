Max Verstappen told he faces ‘massive, crucial’ F1 2026 decision

Max Verstappen has been warned that he faces a “crucial” decision about his future ahead of the 2026 F1 regulation shake-up.

Despite being contracted with Red Bull until the end of 2028, whether Verstappen will stay put or join another F1 team ahead of a major regulation change next year is the storyline currently dominating the paddock.

The four-time world champion is just eight points behind early leader Lando Norris of McLaren after four races but has been left hugely frustrated by Red Bull’s current competitive struggles.

Verstappen’s growing discontent amid Red Bull’s troubles has only increased speculation that the Dutchman could join a rival team - most likely Mercedes or Aston Martin, where he would be reunited with legendary F1 car designer Adrian Newey.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has admitted he has “great concern” over Verstappen’s future, revealing the 27-year-old’s contract contains a performance clause that could allow him to leave the team at the end of the year.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show podcast, pundit Bernie Collins said she believes whatever choice Verstappen makes will end up defining the rest of his career.

"He definitely is [looking elsewhere for 2026]," Collins said.

"Someone of Max's ability and his desire - you know, we see this desire to win, this desire to be the best, to get the World Championship - he's not happy unless he's winning races.

"And I think, despite all of the water under the bridge or history [with Mercedes], I think he will - I have the impression he'll just go where he thinks is the best chance of winning.

“Whichever team, on paper, he thinks has the best chance of winning, I imagine will be his preference. I don’t know the guy, just based on that strong desire we see within him to be winning.”

Will Max Verstappen make the right call?

Collins cited other multiple world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as examples of drivers who have experienced contrasting fortunes based on the team choices they have made.

"It's going to be a very tight call, because we don't have all the information about which engine's going to be best, which chassis is going to be best. It's going to be a very, very difficult call, that one," she added.

"If we look at some of the brilliant world championships that we've had - world champions and some that haven't done so well - a lot of it has come down to this crucial decision of which team to go to.

"You know, Alonso arguably should have scored more if he'd always chosen the right car. There's other champions that have won world championships because they've been in the right car.

"So these decisions are crucial to the next world championship that Max can win, I think. And often we put it down to their driving, but very - you know, in history - a lot of the which car you can get into at the right time has made a big difference as well."